Logitech is the only brand you should consider if you're looking to pick up a universal remote. The Harmony 950 is the best infrared remote that Logitech sells, and right now it's on sale for just $130 on Amazon . That's a staggering $120 off its retail price of $250, and this is the lowest price we've seen on this versatile remote yet. If you need a universal remote to control all your home entertainment devices, look no further.

The Harmony 950 is one of the best universal remotes you can buy right now, with the ability to control up to 15 devices. It ha backlit buttons, a large 2.4-inch touchscreen at the top for easy swipe and tap gestures, and you can set up activities. This is the lowest price we've seen on the remote yet, and a fantastic deal for Cyber Monday.

Harmony remotes are compatible with 270,000 home entertainment devices from more than 6,000 brands, and it's a good bet that the Harmony 950 remote will work with your TV and audio gear out of the box. The best part about the Harmony 950 remote is that it works off of infrared, so there's no need to pick up any other accessories.

The Harmony 950 has a 2.4-inch touchscreen that lets you swipe and tap to change channels, fast-forward or rewind, and adjust the volume. You can also set up activities that control several devices at once. The buttons are backlit as well, so you don't have to fumble around in the dark to find the right controls. Logitech includes a charging dock that makes it easier to charge the remote.

Now to the fun part: the Harmony 950 is a great universal remote in its own right, but if you want to extend its feature-set, you can get the Harmony Hub for $60 and have the remote control smart home lights and so much more.

Logitech usually sells this bundle as the Harmony Elite, which is on sale for $229. But if you were to buy the Harmony 950 remote on its own and pick up the Harmony Hub for $60 on Amazon, you'll end up with the same combination but for just $190, an additional $40 discount.

That's what makes the deal on the Harmony 950 remote so enticing: you're getting Logitech's best universal remote for nearly half off its retail price, and that's a Cyber Monday steal if ever there was one.