When it comes to securing your smart home, you cannot and should not leave anything to chance. As such, even though there are a plethora of smart home products currently on the market, there's only a narrow selection you should consider using.

We can help. We've selected home security cameras from two of the biggest names in smart home tech: Amazon and Logitech. We'll help you figure out which device to choose between the Circle 2 and Cloud Cam.

Specs Breakdown

Given its lower price, one might expect the Amazon Cloud Cam to lose out to the Circle 2 entirely in terms of performance. It doesn't. Overall, it actually performs more or less on-par with Logitech's camera.

Both have roughly the same video quality, offer features such as facial recognition, geofencing, and pet detection, and allow you to create zones that ignore movement in certain areas of the camera's field of view. Both also provide crisp two-way audio and excellent sound detection.

Where the Cloud Cam differs is in saturation and hue. The Cloud Cam is noticeably brighter than the Circle 2, so much so that glare can occasionally become a problem in daytime video. It can also make colors appear somewhat faded.

Circle 2 Amazon Cloud Cam Camera 1080p HD 1080p HD Field of view 180 degrees 120 degrees 2-way audio ✔️ ✔️ Live streaming ✔️ ✔️ Voice control Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit Alexa Power options Power outlet, Power over Ethernet Power outlet Internet options Wi-Fi, Ethernet cable Wi-Fi

Night vision mode on the Cloud Cam is markedly superior to night vision on the Circle 2. In the case of the latter, the video often comes out somewhat blurry and difficult to discern. This isn't the case with the Cloud Cam, which provides surprisingly high-quality night-time video.

Brightness aside, there are a few other drawbacks to the Cloud Cam when compared against the Circle 2. Its field of view is noticeably smaller, and can't be adjusted. It's also indoor-only but can only connect to the internet via Wi-Fi, not an Ethernet cable. Owing to these quibbles, we're giving the edge to the Circle 2 here, if only by a small margin.

The Cost Of Securing Your Home

Both the Circle 2 and the Cloud Cam have tiered subscription options that allow you to access more features and functionality. That's pretty standard fare amongst home security cameras, so it shouldn't come as any great surprise. Where the two differ, and where the Cloud Cam has a significant edge, is in what the subscriptions provide.

Circle 2 Free Basic ($4/$7) Premium ($10/$18) Cloud Storage 24 hours 14 days 31 days Video Streaming & Downloads ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Daily Video Brief ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Smart Alerts ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Person Detection ❌ ❌ ✔️ Audio Detection ❌ ❌ ❌ Motion Zones ❌ ❌ ✔️ "#" of Devices 1 1/Up to 5 1/Up to 5

Amazon Cloud Cam Free Basic ($6) Extended ($10) Pro ($20) Cloud Storage 24 hours 7 days 14 days 30 days Video Streaming & Downloads ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Daily Video Brief ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Smart Alerts ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Person Detection ❌ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Audio Detection ❌ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Motion Zones ❌ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ "#" of Devices Up to 3 Up to 3 Up to 5 Up to 10

In the case of the Circle 2, its subscriptions are based on a per-camera model. What that means is if you want to install more than one camera, you're going to have to purchase beyond the standard subscription. As you can see above, it's almost double the price. Moreover, if you want coverage for more than five cameras, you'll need multiple subscriptions.

The Cloud Cam doesn't carry this limitation. Even on the free plan, Amazon supports up to three devices, and up to 10 if you shell out for Premium. As such, we're giving the win on this one to Amazon by a landslide.

Alexa vs. Everything Else

Our biggest issue with the Amazon Cloud Cam is that it only supports Amazon Alexa. That means that if your smart home uses other software such as Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit, you're out of luck. Granted, that's to be expected to some degree; obviously, Amazon's going to prioritize its own proprietary software first.

And what we will say is that if you're looking for a home security camera that's compatible with Alexa, you won't find a better choice than the Cloud Cam. It's literally made for it. Plus, the camera's integration with the Amazon Key smart lock is a neat way of helping to prevent package theft.

In terms of software, there's one other thing that bothers us about the Amazon Cloud Cam - and which might bother you. Evidently, Amazon is using snippets of footage from its security cameras for AI training and troubleshooting purposes. In other words, footage captured by your Cloud Cam may not strictly be 'your eyes only.'

It's up to you whether or not that's a deal-breaker, but we don't particularly like that idea.

Ultimately, the Logitech Circle 2 wins our recommendation here. It's one of very few home security cameras with Apple HomeKit functionality, and it also supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Physical Design

Honestly, we're going to call this one a tie. We've already said before that we love how the Circle 2 looks. It's got a sleek, pleasing frame, a simple design, and a mount that lets you put it just about anywhere.

The Cloud Cam isn't to be outdone here, though. There's something about its curved mount that makes it aesthetically pleasing. It's unmistakably an Amazon product - and they don't make anything that looks particularly bad.

Which should you buy?

Overall, our recommendation for most people is the Logitech Circle 2. Although both cameras offer roughly the same video quality and level of performance, the Circle 2 has a better field of vision than the Cloud Cam. It also comes in both wired and wireless flavors - with the Cloud Cam, you're limited to just using wires.

Finally, the Circle 2 also supports a far broader range of smart homes. The Cloud Cam is, not surprisingly, made exclusively for Alexa. And not coincidentally, that's one of two areas where it edges out the Circle 2 - if you already make extensive use of Alexa in your home, the Cloud Cam is a better buy.

It's also significantly more budget-friendly than the Circle 2, especially if you're looking to purchase and install multiple cameras. Not only does it cost less out of the box, but even the free and basic plan also supports up to 3 devices. Contrast that with Circle 2, which only allows multiple cameras on a Home plan.

So, final word? For price-conscious Amazon fans, the Cloud Cam's the best buy. For everyone else, go with Logitech.

