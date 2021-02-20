It's been a long 21 years since Everton enjoyed a win on their local rival's home turf but with the Reds struggling in the Premier League , could this be the moment for Carlo Ancelotti's side to finally taste glory at Anfield in the Merseyside derby? Read on to find out how to get a Liverpool vs Everton live stream from anywhere in the world.

Blues' top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin was just two years old when Kevin Campbell's solitary goal earned Everton their last away win against Liverpool back in September 1999, and the young striker will be looking to make his mark on the fixture on Saturday.

Having missed his side's last two matches thanks to a hamstring strain, the Toffees hitman is back to give Everton a lift after his team lost to both Fulham and Man City in his absence.

The host's disastrous defence of their title saw them drop out of the top four last weekend, following three defeats on the spin, and a win here for the visitors would see Everton draw level on points.

The mood around Anfield will likely have been lifted, nevertheless, following a morale-boosting Champions League first-leg victory over Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Naby Keita looks set to be in the matchday squad for Liverpool following a long layoff, but there are doubts surrounding the availability of Fabinho and James Milner to add to Jurgen Klopp's injury crisis.

Midfielder Allan is meanwhile available for the first time since mid-December for Everton.

It's a Merseyside derby with far more riding on it than recent seasons. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Everton live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Everton: Where and when?

Saturday's match takes place behind closed doors at Anfield, with kick-off set for 5.30pm GMT local time.

That makes it a 12.30pm ET/ 9.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 4.30am AEDT kick-off on Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch Liverpool vs Everton online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Liverpool vs Everton, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.