It's been a long 21 years since Everton enjoyed a win on their local rival's home turf but with the Reds struggling in the Premier League, could this be the moment for Carlo Ancelotti's side to finally taste glory at Anfield in the Merseyside derby? Read on to find out how to get a Liverpool vs Everton live stream from anywhere in the world.
Blues' top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin was just two years old when Kevin Campbell's solitary goal earned Everton their last away win against Liverpool back in September 1999, and the young striker will be looking to make his mark on the fixture on Saturday.
Having missed his side's last two matches thanks to a hamstring strain, the Toffees hitman is back to give Everton a lift after his team lost to both Fulham and Man City in his absence.
The host's disastrous defence of their title saw them drop out of the top four last weekend, following three defeats on the spin, and a win here for the visitors would see Everton draw level on points.
The mood around Anfield will likely have been lifted, nevertheless, following a morale-boosting Champions League first-leg victory over Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on Tuesday.
Naby Keita looks set to be in the matchday squad for Liverpool following a long layoff, but there are doubts surrounding the availability of Fabinho and James Milner to add to Jurgen Klopp's injury crisis.
Midfielder Allan is meanwhile available for the first time since mid-December for Everton.
It's a Merseyside derby with far more riding on it than recent seasons. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Everton live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Liverpool vs Everton: Where and when?
Saturday's match takes place behind closed doors at Anfield, with kick-off set for 5.30pm GMT local time.
That makes it a 12.30pm ET/ 9.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 4.30am AEDT kick-off on Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch Liverpool vs Everton online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Liverpool vs Everton, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Liverpool vs Everton online in the U.S.
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Liverpool vs Everton is at 12.30pm ET/9.30am PT, with live coverage on NBC.
For streaming, your best ways to access the Liverpool vs Everton game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
Sling TV
Sling's Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC and NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There's also a 7-day free trial.
How to stream Liverpool vs Everton live in the UK
Saturday's match will be available to watch Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from Anfield beginning at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.
If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Liverpool vs Everton online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day, though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season, plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass
How to stream Liverpool vs Everton live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Liverpool vs Everton, with kick-off set for 12.30pm ET/9.30pm PT.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch a bunch of Premier League matches without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Liverpool vs Everton live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Liverpool vs Everton in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 4.30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.