Whether you're looking to start playing guitar and need a quality starter or you're a pro who's been playing for years and need a casual banger for around the fire, the Yamaha FD01S solid-top acoustic guitar is an awesome choice. Instead of the usual $150 price, this Prime Day you can save $75 for a final price of just $75 .

The Yamaha FD01S is made from quality wood and offers deep sound and rich tone. It's also deeply discounted, making it a great buy this Prime Day.

It can be tough picking out a quality acoustic guitar that doesn't break the bank, but the Yamaha FD01S should be near the top of your list, especially if you're just starting out. Instead of unknown or cheap materials you often find in budget acoustics, the FD01S has a solid spruce top and natural finish, Nato (which is also known as eastern mahogany) sides and back, rosewood bridge, and rosewood fingerboard on top of a solid Nato neck.

Metal machine heads keep your strings in tune longer, and the Dreadnought body offers deep, booming sound and rich tone. Unlike a lot of budget acoustic guitars that you buy, Yamaha offers its standard lifetime warranty, so you can rest assured you're not buying something that's going to fall apart as soon as you start strumming.

If you're looking for a new beater guitar or something of better quality for an outright starter, you should be pleased with the Yamaha FD01S acoustic, especially at this price. Don't wait too long; it's not going to last.

