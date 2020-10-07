One of the many exciting new features of the PS5 is the ability to play games at 120 FPS (frames-per-second). The advanced specs of the PS5 and the rise in capable displays mean that developers have the option of targeting 120 FPS in games if they so choose. We've rounded up all the games directly confirmed to at least feature a 120 FPS option in certain modes, which we'll add to over time as more games are announced. Here's the full list of PS5 games with 120 FPS support — that we're aware of right now.

Playing a game at 120 FPS provides a smoother experience than at 30 FPS or even 60 FPS. Input latency is reduced, meaning your character and the world around you will react faster. You can see an example of how this works below with Digital Foundry examining the PC version of Death Stranding:

Right now, one of the games confirmed to feature 120 FPS support is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which could be one of the best PS5 launch games.

Next-gen gaming

The PS5 is set to release on November 12, 2020 in the U.S, UK, Japan and a few other countries, with a wide release on November 19. Preorders are available now, though finding stock is extremely difficult.