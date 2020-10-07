One of the many exciting new features of the PS5 is the ability to play games at 120 FPS (frames-per-second). The advanced specs of the PS5 and the rise in capable displays mean that developers have the option of targeting 120 FPS in games if they so choose. We've rounded up all the games directly confirmed to at least feature a 120 FPS option in certain modes, which we'll add to over time as more games are announced. Here's the full list of PS5 games with 120 FPS support — that we're aware of right now.
List of PS5 games with 120 FPS support
|Game
|Resolution
|Free upgrade
|Upgrade release date
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|4K
|No
|November 13, 2020
|Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
|1080p
|No
|November 2020
|Dirt 5
|—
|Yes
|November 2020
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|4K
|—
|—
|Rainbow Six Siege
|4K
|Yes
|—
PS5 games with 120 FPS support Why should I want 120 FPS?
Playing a game at 120 FPS provides a smoother experience than at 30 FPS or even 60 FPS. Input latency is reduced, meaning your character and the world around you will react faster. You can see an example of how this works below with Digital Foundry examining the PC version of Death Stranding:
Right now, one of the games confirmed to feature 120 FPS support is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which could be one of the best PS5 launch games.
Next-gen gaming
The PS5 is set to release on November 12, 2020 in the U.S, UK, Japan and a few other countries, with a wide release on November 19. Preorders are available now, though finding stock is extremely difficult.
Holiday 2020
PlayStation 5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
The PS5 is available to buy now and it's selling out lightning fast. Be sure to secure yours before it's too late. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will set you back either $499 or $99 depending on which version you purchase.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's every product Google killed or rebranded this week
It's been a big week for Google! Not only did it launch its newest smartphones, but it's also a whole bunch of changes to its product lineup, from renaming G Suite to killing its VR platform and more!
Here are the best Fitbit deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020
Looking save some money and get in shape with a new Fitbit smartwatch or fitness band? All the latest Fitbit offers are right here for Amazon Prime Day 2020.
Here are the best Fire TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020
Looking for a stellar deal on an Amazon Fire TV device? All the latest Fire TV offers are right here for Amazon Prime Day 2020.
Get ready for the PS5 with these controllers
With a new generation of gaming comes new games and new hardware, but some of your old controllers can be used with the PS5 — sort of. Here's the best PS5 controllers you should look at grabbing.