The PS5 still has yet to launch, and we don't have a definitive idea of what the launch lineup looks like. Still, games are starting to be confirmed for Sony's next-generation gaming machine. As such, we've compiled all the games so far that have been announced for PS5. A little bit of clarification is needed here before we start. Because the PS5 is backward compatible with "almost all" PS4 games, we're listing games that specifically include listed PS5 support. Some of them are exclusive in some capacity, some will be Sony Worldwide Studios titles, some are next-generation hardware only, and others are available on current systems. There are also options, particularly the newer games, that may take advantage of the DualSense controller. Here's a list of every game coming to PS5 that we know of.

Some major PS5 games: PS5 Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The latest in the long-running Ubisoft franchise, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, is being led by Ubisoft Montreal and takes players to Norway and England. We know from Ubisoft that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available on PS5, though we're not sure what exact enhancements will be offered.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla After endless wars ravage Norway and resources are scarce, you'll lead your clan to the shores of England in the hopes of finding a new home. However, not everyone is keen on having Vikings around, and King Alfred of Wessex will do all he can to keep you from settling. $50 at Amazon

PS5 Astro's Playroom

Astro Bot is back in some platforming fun on the PS5. This game, developed by Japan Studio, serves as a demo of sorts for the different haptic feedback levels in the DualSense controller. It also comes pre-installed on every PS5. You can check out a bit of Astro's Playroom gameplay here. PS5 Bugsnax

It's Bugsnax. What more could you want to know? PS5 Control

Remedy Entertainment is developing a special version of Control for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Control Control tasks players with entering the Oldest House as Jesse Faden, the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, managers of the unnerving and weird artifacts of the world. $33 at Best Buy

PS5 Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red's upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will get a free PS5 enhancement patch at some point after launch.

PS5 Deathloop

Arkane Studios' Deathloop is coming in Holiday 2020 as a console launch exclusive on PS5. It runs at 4K 60FPS, taking advantage of haptic feedback found in the DualSense. PS5 Demon's Souls

Long-shrouded in mystery, Bluepoint Games' new project has been revealed as a Demon's Souls remake for the PS5. It's being developed with support from Japan Studio. PS5 Destiny 2 Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2 is receiving a free upgrade on PS5 that will arrive with the Beyond Light expansion. Destiny 2 will run at 4K 60FPS on PS5.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Shadowkeep is the latest Destiny 2 expansion, bringing players a terrifying new adventure against the Hive and sees the arrival of a mysterious, fear-inducing threat. $40 at PlayStation

PS5 DiRT 5

DiRT 5 is being developed and published by Codemasters. It's set to release in October 2020 and will be compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X version offers a 4K 60FPS mode as well as a 120FPS mode, but the modes available on PS5 are currently unknown. PS5 Fortnite

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite will support next-generation consoles at launch, while it will also migrate to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021. PS5 Ghostwire: Tokyo

A new IP from Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a timed PS5 exclusive set to release in 2021. PS5 Godfall

Godfall was the first PS5 title we ever saw. It revealed at the Game Awards 2019, with an internal gameplay trailer leaking a couple of months later. Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox, Godfall is described as a "looter-slasher" taking place in a fantastical world where the Knight's Order fights back the apocalypse. It's a console exclusive on PS5, though it's also coming to PC via the Epic Games Store. PS5 Gods & Monsters

First announced at E3 2019, Gods & Monsters is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec. It's an open-world game focusing on Greek mythology, with an aesthetic that makes it look painted. While we don't have a solid release date, and it was one of multiple games that Ubisoft delayed earlier in 2019, it will receive next-generation support.

Gods & Monsters Gods & Monsters promises an open world of mythic islands to explore, with gods to save, monsters to vanquish, and ancient powers to learn. We can't wait to try it out for ourselves and become a legendary hero. $50 at Amazon

PS5 Gran Turismo 7

The next title from Polyphony Digital is Gran Turismo 7. PS5 Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online are coming to PS5 at some point in the second half of 2021. PS5 Hitman 3

IO Interactive is concluding its latest series of Hitman titles with Hitman 3, which is due out in Spring 2021. PS5 Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla Games is bringing another major game with the PS5 exclusive Horizon Forbidden West. Due out in 2021, this game introduces new areas for Aloy to explore and new machines to identify. PS5 Marvel's Avengers

Crystal Dynamics is providing a free upgrade for PS4 owners that will allow Marvel's Avengers to take full advantage of the PS5. It'll have almost no loading, alongside a performance mode bringing dynamic 4K 60FPS. Marvel's Avengers is set to release on September 4.

Marvel's Avengers After a horrific event leaves San Francisco in ruins, the Avengers have been disbanded. However, an even bigger evil threatens the planet five years later, and it's up to you to assemble the crew and save the world once again. Play on PS4, then get a free upgrade when you play on PS5. $60 at Amazon

PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Insomniac Games is giving players to chance to play as another web-slinger with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Due out in Holiday 2020, this PS5 game includes a 4K 60FPS performance mode. PS5 Outriders

Developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix, Outriders is set on the world of Enoch. It's a co-op shooter with no microtransactions and has gameplay blending various guns and deadly powers. Outriders is slated to release sometime in Holiday 2020 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Outriders Become an Outrider and follow a mysterious signal across the alien planet of Enoch, full of hellish threats waiting around every corner. $60 at Amazon

PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart brings the daring duo back in a PS5 exclusive title that takes advantage of the new ultra-fast SSD to render new worlds quickly. PS5 Resident Evil Village

Capcom's next horror game is a next-generation exclusive title called Resident Evil Village. The eighth big entry in the franchise, it follows Ethan to a snowy, eerie village filled with werewolf-like creatures and is set to release in 2021. PS5 Scarlet Nexus

This is a new IP from Bandai Namco, including the team behind Tales of Vesperia. Scarlet Nexus is set in a world where you use psycho-kinetic abilities to defend the Earth from terrifying mutants. It's set to release sometime in 2020.

Scarlet Nexus In this anime-inspired world, your psycho-kinetic powers are key for holding back unstoppable mutant hordes. $60 at Amazon

PS5 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Quarantine

This spin-off title was first announced at E3 2019, eschewing counter-terrorism operations for survival against the infected. We don't have a solid release window at this time, since this is one of multiple Ubisoft games that was delayed to allow for further polish. Whenever it does arrive, Rainbow Six Quarantine is set to get PS5 and Xbox Series X support. PS5 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

First released in 2015, Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege has received years of support, adding dozens of new operators, maps, and more. Ubisoft has confirmed that Rainbow Six Siege will get updated to take advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

PS5 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Developed by Hardsuit Labs and published by Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is the dream sequel no one thought could actually happen. You'll pick between different vampiric factions as you navigate a world of darkness in this immersive sim and role-playing game set in Seattle. When it launches later in 2020, it'll have PS5 and Xbox Series X support.

PS5 Warframe

Developed and published by Digital Extremes, Warframe is a free-to-play game that puts players in the skins of Tenno, warriors that have been in cryosleep, and are awakened to join interplanetary wars. Digital Extremes has confirmed that Warframe will receive support for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Warframe Choose your Tenno and join the fight amid the stars — all for free, if you want. Free at PlayStation Store

PS5 Watch Dogs Legion

Another Ubisoft game that was delayed (you might be noticing a pattern here) to allow for further polish, Watch Dogs Legion presents the ambitious idea that you can play as any non-player character (NPC). Like the other Ubisoft games listed here, it'll receive PS5 and Xbox Series X support. It's currently scheduled to release on October 29.

PS5 other titles not listed above Balan Wonderworld

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Cris Tales

Destruction AllStars

Dying Light 2

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

FIFA 21

Flipper Mechanic

Goodbye Volcano High

Gothic Remake

Guilty Gear Strive

Haven

Heavenly Bodies

Jett: The Far Shore

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Little Devil Inside

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Madden NFL 21

Maquette

MicroMan

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Paradise Lost

The Pathless

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Pragmata

Project Athia

Quantum Error

Recompile

Returnal

Roots of Pacha

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Solar Ash

Steelrising

Stray

Tribes of Midgard

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Worms Rumble

WRC 9

Yakuza: Like a Dragon More to come