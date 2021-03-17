Amazon Luna started as an exclusive early access beta, but you can now stream its games without an official invitation on certain Fire TV devices with a Luna-compatible controller. As for playing on Android or iOS phones, computers, or other devices, there are specific hoops you'll need to jump through before you can start gaming. Here are the Amazon Luna-compatible devices available today. All Amazon Luna-compatible Fire TV devices

Once you have updated to the latest version of FireOS, you'll have the option to download Luna and start playing, so long as you own one of the following Amazon streaming devices: Fire TV Stick Lite

Fire TV Stick (2nd & 3rd generation)

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV (3rd generation)

Fire TV Cube

Toshiba Fire TV Edition

Insignia Fire TV Edition That means that most of the best Amazon Fire TV Sticks support Luna, but not the Amazon Fire TV (1st gen), Amazon Fire TV (2nd gen), or Fire TV Stick (1st gen). We believe the Fire TV Edition Soundbar is also compatible, as it has a built-in Fire TV Stick 4K. And while our current picks for the best Fire TV Edition televisions all work with Luna as well, other units aren't officially compatible as of yet. If you're uncertain which device you own — which is fair, because most of the Fire TV Sticks look the same — your best bet is to just see if the Luna app is available on the Fire TV interface. If you go to Apps > Categories > Games and scroll through, you'll find Luna available to download for free. As we already mentioned, you won't need an invite to play Luna. You will, however, have to subscribe to Luna+ and connect a compatible Amazon Fire TV gaming controller to play the games. You must also have an internet connection of 10Mbps or higher, preferably using either a wired ethernet connection or 5GHz wireless. All Amazon Luna-compatible Android phones

At present Luna doesn't have a dedicated app. Instead, you must simply open Google Chrome on your Android device and open up the Amazon Luna web app page at that link. However, you haven't been approved for the beta, you'll be redirected to the landing page where you request access. Despite being a web app that relies on cloud servers to power the games, Luna doesn't work on certain phones. And unlike Stadia's Experiments tab for playing on unsupported devices at your own risk, Luna sticks pretty rigidly to that list, which means no support on Android tablets or older phones. You must also have your device running Android 9 or higher, as well as have Chrome version 86 or higher downloaded. Here is the current list of Luna-compatible Android phones: Google Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5 Samsung Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9+

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 20

OnePlus

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus Nord AC2001/AC2003

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Some of the best Android phones aren't included on this list, like the Galaxy S21 series. But Luna is certain to come to more 2021 phones soon, once its developers have successfully tested it on the new hardware. Amazon Luna on iPhones and iPads

Apple owners can take heart: any iPhones or iPads capable of running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 can also run Luna. You must use Safari instead of Chrome, but otherwise, the method is the same as with Android: You must visit the Amazon Luna web app page to start playing. If you've been invited to the beta, you can then save Luna to your home screen as a custom web app icon to access it more quickly. Amazon Luna-compatible Windows, Macs, and Chromebooks

You have two methods for playing Luna on your PC or Mac: Play in your Chrome web browser, which must be version 83 or higher, or download the dedicated Luna desktop app. Of the two options, the app is preferable. Although Chromebook owners won't have the ability to download either app, they can still access the service through Chrome so it's worth mentioning. To download the Luna Windows or Mac app, go to the Amazon Luna Getting Started page, where you'll find the option to download one or the other. However, your Windows PC or laptop will only stream Luna if it's running Windows 10, while your Mac must have come out in 2014 or later and have 10.13 (High Sierra) or newer installed. Again, it must have an internet connection of 10Mbps or higher, which could prove easier on a computer with an ethernet port. If you're struggling to hit those speeds, consider upgrading your internet plan or investing in one of the best Wi-Fi routers for a hardware boost. Overall, you have a decent chunk of options to try out Luna — assuming you have a beta invite. If you're missing an invite and don't own a Fire TV device, be sure to check out our list of the best game streaming apps, most of which can be played on any phone, tablet, or computer made in the past few years.

Unlock 4K Luna gaming (in the future) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote No invitation required Luna will one day support 4K gaming, so make sure your Fire TV Stick supports the format! This super-powered, affordably priced stick also unlocks UHD, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision streaming, plus the option to access Alexa via the voice remote. $50 at Amazon

$50 at Best Buy

$50 at B&H