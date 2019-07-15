My final conclusion in the G8 review perfectly sets up a discussion of why the G8's worth a look during this massive sale:

It's hard to believe I reviewed the LG G8 just a tad over three months ago. It feels like it's been much longer, because from Day 1 it wasn't in the conversation of the top Android phones you'll consider. That is, of course, when you look at the G8 at its retail price of $850. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day , you can pick up an LG G8 for only $500 — that's over 40% off.

The LG G8 is a fine phone. It mostly competes with Samsung's Android-leading Galaxy S10, and in a few small areas — like its audio technology — it even bests it. But software that has been lost in the sands of time, camera quality that hasn't kept up over the past few years, and a bunch of random features that are neither useful nor interesting all dull what would otherwise be a very sharp phone. It will be a great buy at a discount for someone who wants to try something new, but it's going to be a tough sell head-to-head with a Galaxy S10 on the shelf.

At $850, you're far better off buying something like a Galaxy S10. But the conversation is completely different at $500 — there's the Pixel 3a XL, and a forthcoming Zenfone 6 ... and that's about it.

At $500, the G8 has stellar hardware, display quality and specs.

With the latest refresh of our roundup of best Android phones you can buy, we added the LG G8 as a capable option when you can find it on a discount. We made this decision because as soon as you drop a couple hundred dollars (or more, in this case) from the price, the G8 starts to look spectacular.

In that price bracket, the G8's hardware is stellar, its display is right at the top of the heap, and its cameras are fun and plenty capable. You can look right past the fact that Air Motion isn't really useful, and you can probably even accept LG's questionable software update track record.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better top-to-bottom value than a $500 LG G8 on Prime Day right now. Whether you looked at the G8 and scoffed at its price before, or it was never on your radar in the first place, you should look at it now while it's on an incredibly deep discount.