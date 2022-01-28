Lenovo on Friday released the second Android 12L beta for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, nearly two months after the rollout of the first developer preview.

Both the software flashing packages and the Android 12L beta 2 image are now available to download via Lenovo's developer website, coming in at 1.7GB. The latest update also includes the December 2021 security patch level.

Lenovo did not provide release notes for the new beta, so it's not clear what issues have been resolved. That said, the company lists the same software limitations from December.

'Copy apps & data' in OOBE is not supported.

Fingerprint unlock is not supported

Face Unlock is not supported

TOF sensor related function is removed

Stylus key function is not supported but basic function works

Touchpad functions with two fingers are not supported

Touchpad swipe up/down/left/right with 3 or 4 fingers are not supported

Miracast function is not supported

Screen output via cable (extended screen) can be supported when force desktop mode> is turned on in developer menu.

Cast Via HDMI (extended screen) can be supported when is turned on in developer menu.

VPN is not tested and may not work properly

WIDI is not supported

According to XDA Developers, Android 12L Beta 2 fixes broken toast messages and a misaligned clock on the lock screen that were discovered in the first beta. Apart from that, there appear to be no significant differences between the first developer preview and this one.

Keep in mind that in order to install the preview build, you must have the Wi-Fi version of the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro sold outside of China.

The update arrived two weeks after Google released Android 12L Beta 2 for some of its best Android phones. Announced in late October, Android 12L is optimized for large-screen devices, so it's not surprising to see a strong emphasis on improved app usage experience in landscape mode, including easier multitasking.