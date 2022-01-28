What you need to know
- Lenovo announced the second Android 12L Developer Preview for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro.
- The new update includes no significant changes from the first beta, except for the 2021-12-01 security patch level.
- The latest beta only supports the tablet's Wi-Fi version that is sold outside of China.
Lenovo on Friday released the second Android 12L beta for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, nearly two months after the rollout of the first developer preview.
Both the software flashing packages and the Android 12L beta 2 image are now available to download via Lenovo's developer website, coming in at 1.7GB. The latest update also includes the December 2021 security patch level.
Lenovo did not provide release notes for the new beta, so it's not clear what issues have been resolved. That said, the company lists the same software limitations from December.
- 'Copy apps & data' in OOBE is not supported.
- Fingerprint unlock is not supported
- Face Unlock is not supported
- TOF sensor related function is removed
- Stylus key function is not supported but basic function works
- Touchpad functions with two fingers are not supported
- Touchpad swipe up/down/left/right with 3 or 4 fingers are not supported
- Miracast function is not supported
- Screen output via cable (extended screen) can be supported when force desktop mode> is turned on in developer menu.
- Cast Via HDMI (extended screen) can be supported when
is turned on in developer menu.
- VPN is not tested and may not work properly
- WIDI is not supported
According to XDA Developers, Android 12L Beta 2 fixes broken toast messages and a misaligned clock on the lock screen that were discovered in the first beta. Apart from that, there appear to be no significant differences between the first developer preview and this one.
Keep in mind that in order to install the preview build, you must have the Wi-Fi version of the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro sold outside of China.
The update arrived two weeks after Google released Android 12L Beta 2 for some of its best Android phones. Announced in late October, Android 12L is optimized for large-screen devices, so it's not surprising to see a strong emphasis on improved app usage experience in landscape mode, including easier multitasking.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
If you picked up the Jabra Elite 7 earbuds, you're gonna want this update
Jabra releases a new update for its Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active, enabling multipoint Bluetooth support and Google Assistant.
Google Translate Material You redesign arrives on non-Pixel Android phones
Google Translate is expanding its redesigned UI to more Android phones outside of Google's Pixel lineup.
Our readers aren't too happy about the Galaxy S22 Ultra's rumored specs
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series on February 9, but the S22 Ultra has some explaining to do if the rumors are true.
These are the best Google Pixel 6 car chargers right now.
In celebration of the new Google Pixel 6 hitting shelves, we've rounded up a list of the best USB-C compatible car chargers for Google Pixel 6 on the market right now.