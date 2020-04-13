With social distancing guidelines in place for the near-term, it's time to start thinking of how you'll spend the next several weeks while staying inside and staying safe. One smart way to prepare yourself for the end of this madness is to learn a new language. Maybe you have travel plans later this year or you want to set something up for when travel bans are lifted. Now's the best time to start getting familiar with the local language wherever you're heading, and thanks to a one-day sale at Amazon, it's even easier with Rosetta Stone's Unlimited Languages subscription.

¡Hola, Thrifter! Rosetta Stone Lifetime Access This is an activation code for the Spanish Rosetta Stone program sent via email, giving you lifetime access to it and the other 20+ languages Rosetta Stone offers, including any updates. It works on PC, Mac, and mobile devices. $159.00 $199.00 $40 off See at Amazon

While the actual Rosetta Stone pack you're ordering with this deal is for the Spanish program, it also give you access to all of Rosetta Stone's 20+ other languages at no extra cost including any future updates. You can even switch back and forth between languages and focus on the ones you actually want to learn. The package usually costs $180 for one year and often goes for nearer $300 for the lifetime subscription, though Amazon's sale brings its price down to just $159 today only. It's delivered as a digital code to your email meaning you can start your language learning as early as today if you'd like.

Rosetta Stone is a proven method to learning a new language. The software utilizes dynamic immersion to help you learn through context, including seeing, hearing, speaking, reading, and writing in another language. You learn step by step so nothing is too difficult either. There's even the patented TruAccent speech recognition engine which gives you instant feedback on your pronunciation.

Having a membership is fantastic because you'll be able to learn practically anywhere you go. Your subscription lets you access the service on a variety of devices, from your smartphone or tablet to your desktop computer. Progress is synced automatically too, so you won't have to worry about losing track of where you were when switching from one device to another. An offline phrasebook will also come in handy even in times where you have no cellular service or internet connection.