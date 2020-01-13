The Samsung Galaxy S20 is out in a few weeks, but you can give your older flagship a taste of the upcoming one with the latest wallpaper leaks. XDA Developers has managed to extract and export the built-in wallpapers of the Galaxy S20 to the public.

As these are simply images and not live wallpapers or similar like with last year's Pixel 4 release, you can just download them and apply them to your phone as you would any other.

As per XDA, here are four of the eight leaked wallpapers showing off all the color choices: