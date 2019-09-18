Yesterday, OnePlus shared the first official renders of the upcoming OnePlus 7T, showing off the phone's design. An official render of the OnePlus 7T Pro model has now surfaced, courtesy of reputed tipster OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog.

As previously leaked renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro have shown, the smartphone will be similar to the current OnePlus 7 Pro from the outside. It will have the same edge-to-edge display with a popup selfie camera. At the back, we find a similar triple-lens camera setup with an LED flash.

While the render doesn't reveal any new information, it does give us our first look at the Haze Blue color option that the phone will be offered in. The new Haze Blue finish, according to OnePlus, offers a smooth matte surface with a "brilliant metallic radiance."

In addition to having a very familiar design, the OnePlus 7T Pro will be quite similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of specs as well. The only major upgrade will be the newer Snapdragon 855+ chipset. OnePlus 7T Pro is also expected to support 960fps slow-motion video capture and a few other new camera features.

The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will be formally launched in India and North America on September 26. OnePlus will also hold a separate launch event in London on October 10 for the European market.