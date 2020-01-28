In October last year, Motorola took the wraps off the Moto G8 Plus and Moto G8 Play smartphones at an event held in Brazil. The Lenovo-owned company's budget smartphone lineup is soon expected to be further expanded with the launch of the standard Moto G8 as well as the Moto G8 Power. Key tech specs of the two upcoming phones have now leaked online, along with renders of the Moto G8.

The Moto G8 renders shared by the folks at 91Mobiles reveal a hole-punch display and a design that looks fairly similar to the Motorola One Action. It is likely that the G8 will be Motorola's first G series smartphone to have a hole-punch display. On the back of the phone, we see a triple-camera setup with one of the sensors isolated from the other two. Like the Moto G8 Plus, the Moto G8 will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, embedded in the Motorola logo. As for the color options, the Moto G8 will reportedly be available in White and Blue shades, with a textured finish.