What you need to know
- Leaker Evan Blass revealed new renders of LG's upcoming W41 smartphone.
- The LG W41 will be the latest in the company's W-lineup, exclusive to the Indian market.
- It's unknown if or when the device or its counterparts will launch, given the state of LG's business.
While LG's smartphone business continues to teeter on the edge of oblivion, the company still seems interested in launching new smartphones. We got a teaser for the LG Rollable smartphone at CES, and the company has been expected to launch a follow-up to last year's LG V60 ThinQ. The company's plans may be up in the air for now, but that's not stopping leaks from cropping up.
Leaker Evan Blass has just given us our first look at the LG W41 and it looks very familiar. You would not be wrong to compare this to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, especially looking at the design of the camera stove and the placement of the selfie camera.
Apparently, a W41+ and W41 Pro are expected to accompany the standard model. Not much is known about the devices besides what's shown in the images, which includes a 48MP main camera sensor, three additional camera sensors, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a stylish, two-tone design.
Lg's W series may not be widely known since it's exclusive to India, but it represents the company's attempt to take on the best cheap Android phones and regain the ground it lost in the budget market with more young, attractive designs. Since launching over a year ago, LG has kept up with updating models from this series, and this year could be no different. Of course, whether or not they actually launch is another matter entirely.
