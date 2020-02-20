What you need to know
- LG's V60 ThinQ has been leaked.
- The phone was initially set to be announced at MWC 2020 before the trade show was canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.
- The leaks show a design very similar to the V50 ThinQ, albeit with a smaller notch and bezels.
While Microsoft and Samsung continue their pursuit of multiple screens by pushing the boundaries of technology, LG has been selling a similar experience for more than a year now. And while the company was planning to release its next flagship with this dual-screen tech at MWC 2020, that event's been canceled and it's unclear when we'll see the device.
Thankfully, the folks at Android Headlines were able to get their hands on a render of the phone, which should sate LG fans' curiosity at least somewhat. Unfortunately, while it shows off the base phone, we don't get to see the detachable second screen that's going to be one of the marquee features for the phone.
The phone's design harkens back to its predecessor, and LG's not really looking to rock the boat with the V60. However, the bezels on the phone have seemingly been shrunk even more and so, too, has the size of the notch. The metal frame on the sides imbues a gold hue.
As for its specs, you're going to get pretty much what you'd expect from a 2020 flagship. It's supposed to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 with a quad-camera setup and an enormous 5,000mAh battery that should last you more than a day. And unlike Samsung, LG's expected to keep the headphone jack around for at least one more year.
The render shows February 24 as the date on the phone, which coincides with when MWC was slated to kick off. With the event canceled, though, it's anyone's guess when the phone will now be announced, but Android Headlines claims the South Korean giant may opt for an online release sometime in March.
