What you need to know
- Thanks to leaked marketing materials, we now have our best look yet at the cheaper variant of the Galaxy Note 10.
- The phone sports a 6.5+ inch display with a single hole-punch cutout for the front camera.
- Round back are the three cameras and flash module neatly laid out on a camera bump.
We've been hearing a lot about Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite in recent months, and now we finally have official images of the latter, thanks to German outlet WinFuture.de. The site was able to get its hands on official marketing materials for the cheaper variant of the Galaxy Note 10, and they largely confirm what we already knew about the phone's design.
While we don't know the exact dimensions of the screen, it's reported to be between 6.5 and 6.7 inches. As can be seen in the images, though, there's a single selfie camera housed in a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout (what Samsung likes to call Infinity-O). That affords the phone bragging rights to a nearly bezel-less design, though it's almost 2020 now, and that's not necessarily a distinguishing feature anymore.
Round back, the phone features three cameras and the flash atop a square camera bump. Since the company's camera designs have evoked comparisons to dominoes as of late, the arrangement seems to match the 4-tile perfectly. Aside from this, the phone's back is unadorned, aside from the Samsung logo at the bottom. If you're not a fan of the rather plain black finish, Samsung will also offer the phone in a gradient purple and bold red finish:
Of course, this wouldn't be a Note if the phone wasn't accompanied by a stylus, which is prominently featured next to the phone in the images. Unfortunately, however, we don't know yet if the Note 10 Lite's S Pen will also include a gyroscope to enable some of the niftier S Pen-related features Samsung introduced with the regular Note 10. We do know, though, that the phone will be powered by the 10nm Exynos 9810 paired with 6GB of RAM. That's the same processor as on the Note 9 from last year, which is disappointing but I suppose Samsung had to make cuts somewhere to make this a 'Lite' model. On the plus side, the phone is said to include a 4,500 mAh battery, larger than both the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, and should last you all day.
The Note 10 Lite is expected to make its debut sometime this month, alongside the Lite variant of the Galaxy S10, which we've previously covered here. What do you think of the duo? Do they deserve Samsung's flagship branding despite the compromises made to keep their costs down? Let us know below.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 benchmarks: Better and worse than we hoped
The annual benchmarking race is back, but this time the stakes are even higher. Or something.
OnePlus set to reveal its first-ever concept phone at CES 2020
OnePlus is slated to showcase its very first concept phone at CES in January, titled the "OnePlus Concept One." As the name suggests, this will be the first in a series of concept phones from the smartphone maker which refuses to settle.
What would it take for you to leave Android for iOS?
We're not here to settle the debate of Android vs. iOS, but we are curious what (if anything) it would take for you to consider leaving your Android phone for an iPhone.
These are the best Galaxy Note 10 cases on the market!
The Galaxy Note 10 is a stunning, powerful, and shatter-prone smartphone. Keep it safe with one of these excellent cases!