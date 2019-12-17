We've been hearing a lot about Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite in recent months, and now we finally have official images of the latter, thanks to German outlet WinFuture.de. The site was able to get its hands on official marketing materials for the cheaper variant of the Galaxy Note 10, and they largely confirm what we already knew about the phone's design.

While we don't know the exact dimensions of the screen, it's reported to be between 6.5 and 6.7 inches. As can be seen in the images, though, there's a single selfie camera housed in a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout (what Samsung likes to call Infinity-O). That affords the phone bragging rights to a nearly bezel-less design, though it's almost 2020 now, and that's not necessarily a distinguishing feature anymore.

Round back, the phone features three cameras and the flash atop a square camera bump. Since the company's camera designs have evoked comparisons to dominoes as of late, the arrangement seems to match the 4-tile perfectly. Aside from this, the phone's back is unadorned, aside from the Samsung logo at the bottom. If you're not a fan of the rather plain black finish, Samsung will also offer the phone in a gradient purple and bold red finish: