  • A live image of the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 4 has leaked.
  • The leaked image suggests the phone won't look very different from its predecessor.
  • If a listing on China's 3C certification website is to be believed, the gaming phone will support 65W charging speeds.

ASUS recently posted its first teaser for the upcoming ROG Phone 3 successor on Weibo, hinting at a refreshed design with almost no bezels. An alleged live image showing the upcoming gaming phone has now been posted by Chinese leakster WhyLab, revealing a largely familiar design (via GSMArena).

As you can see in the leaked image, the phone's back has a slightly different design compared to the ROG Phone 3, with a dedicated red button on the bottom left corner. If rumors are to be believed, the button will activate a high-performance "gaming mode."

In addition to the live image, the ROG Phone 3 successor has also been spotted on the website of China's 3C certification body. As per the listing, the upcoming ROG Phone will support 65W charging speeds. For reference, the ROG Phone 3 supports 30W wired charging, and Samsung's latest Galaxy S21 series phones top out at 25W.

The upcoming flagship device is expected to be called the ROG Phone 5, since the number 4 is considered bad luck in China. While ASUS has started teasing the next ROG Phone, it is yet to confirm a specific launch timeframe. Rumors, however, suggest the device is likely to be launched in China by the end of March or early April.

