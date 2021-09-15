Latest Galaxy S22 leak hints at upgraded cameras, faster charging

What you need to know
- A new rumor claims Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22+ phones will use the new 50MP ISOCELL GN5 sensor.
- The ISOCELL GN5 was announced alongside Samsung's first 200MP sensor earlier this month.
- Samsung may also add 45W charging support to its next-gen flagships.
Last week, a report out of South Korea shed light on the camera specs of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series phones. More details about the next-gen flagships have now surfaced, courtesy of Samsung leaker Ice Universe.
According to the leaker, Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22+ will use the ISOCELL GN5 sensor. Announced earlier this month, the ISOCELL GN5 is a 50MP sensor with 1.0μm pixel size and Dual Pixel Pro technology for faster autofocusing capabilities. However, it is worth noting that the ISOCELL GN5 has smaller pixels than the ISOCELL GN2 used in Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra.
According to recent reports, Samsung will likely use a newer version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra's 108MP sensor in the S22 Ultra. The 108MP main sensor is tipped to be joined by an ultra-wide lens and dual 10MP zoom lenses.
Ice Universe has also revealed new details about Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2200 chipset. The Exynos 2200 will be a direct successor to the Exynos 2100 that powers the best Samsung phones of 2021 in international markets.
It will apparently feature a Cortex-X2 core clocked at 2.9GHz, three performance cores clocked at 2.8GHz, and four efficiency-focused cores running at 2.2GHz. The SoC's AMD GPU could be clocked at 1250Mhz on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ are said to get a slightly lower-clocked version of the chip.
The leaker has claimed in a separate tweet that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will support 45W charging speeds, just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 trio sometime in January next year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The OnePlus 9 RT will take the 9T's place this year. Here's what we know
The highly anticipated OnePlus 9T reportedly won't make an appearance this year. Instead, our sources suggest the OnePlus 9 RT will take its place. We know everything you'll want to know, including specs, availability, and new software features.
Obsidian is the best note-taking app that you've never heard of
There are so many different note-taking applications out there that your head might end up spinning just trying to test them all out. Obsidian is one of the newest apps available, but it takes your note-taking to the next level.
Every game with touch controls on Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android
Microsoft is offering hundreds of games through cloud streaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While all can be played with controllers, only a few dozen can be played with touch controls.
The Galaxy A52 5G is pretty impressive already, so make sure you get a case
Now that the Galaxy A52 and A52 5G is here, it's time to think about what kind of cases you want. There are a lot of great choices with some familiar-looking options, along with some newcomers. Regardless of which one you pick, these are the best Galaxy A52 and A52 5G cases you can find.