Latest Galaxy S22 leak hints at upgraded cameras, faster charging

Last week, a report out of South Korea shed light on the camera specs of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series phones. More details about the next-gen flagships have now surfaced, courtesy of Samsung leaker Ice Universe.

According to the leaker, Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22+ will use the ISOCELL GN5 sensor. Announced earlier this month, the ISOCELL GN5 is a 50MP sensor with 1.0μm pixel size and Dual Pixel Pro technology for faster autofocusing capabilities. However, it is worth noting that the ISOCELL GN5 has smaller pixels than the ISOCELL GN2 used in Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra.

S22、S22+ Camera ： GN5 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2021

According to recent reports, Samsung will likely use a newer version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra's 108MP sensor in the S22 Ultra. The 108MP main sensor is tipped to be joined by an ultra-wide lens and dual 10MP zoom lenses.

Ice Universe has also revealed new details about Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2200 chipset. The Exynos 2200 will be a direct successor to the Exynos 2100 that powers the best Samsung phones of 2021 in international markets.

It will apparently feature a Cortex-X2 core clocked at 2.9GHz, three performance cores clocked at 2.8GHz, and four efficiency-focused cores running at 2.2GHz. The SoC's AMD GPU could be clocked at 1250Mhz on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ are said to get a slightly lower-clocked version of the chip.

The leaker has claimed in a separate tweet that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will support 45W charging speeds, just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 trio sometime in January next year.