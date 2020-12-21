Last week, we got our best look yet at Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro in a 360-degree animation posted by reliable leaker Evan Blass. The upcoming true wireless earbuds have now leaked again, this time courtesy of the Galaxy Buds Pro plugin app that appeared on the Galaxy Store earlier than expected.

An APK teardown of the app has revealed that Samsung's next pair of true wireless earbuds will have a feature similar to "Spatial Audio" on Apple's AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Samsung's version of the feature uses head tracking to deliver a theater-like surround experience, but will only work on Samsung devices running Android 11.