What you need to know
- An APK teardown of the pre-release Galaxy Buds Pro (Plugin) app has revealed some of the key features of the upcoming wireless earbuds.
- The earbuds will include a "3D audio for videos" feature, which will work similarly to the AirPods Pro's Spatial Audio.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will also have an Ambient mode, and a new Voice detect feature.
Last week, we got our best look yet at Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro in a 360-degree animation posted by reliable leaker Evan Blass. The upcoming true wireless earbuds have now leaked again, this time courtesy of the Galaxy Buds Pro plugin app that appeared on the Galaxy Store earlier than expected.
An APK teardown of the app has revealed that Samsung's next pair of true wireless earbuds will have a feature similar to "Spatial Audio" on Apple's AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Samsung's version of the feature uses head tracking to deliver a theater-like surround experience, but will only work on Samsung devices running Android 11.
The upcoming wireless earbuds will also offer a new "Voice detect" feature, which will allow it to automatically enable Ambient mode and "lower media volume to make conversation easier." Additionally, the APK teardown confirms the presence of Active Noise Cancellation. Since the Galaxy Buds Pro will have a more traditional in-ear design, they are expected to offer much better noise cancellation than the Galaxy Buds Live, which are currently Samsung's best wireless earbuds.
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro at its Unpacked event on January 14, alongside the flagship Galaxy S21 series phones. The earbuds will be available in three color options: Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black.
Galaxy Buds Live
While the bean-shaped design may not appeal to everyone, the Galaxy Buds Live are among the best true wireless earbuds on sale right now. They offer great sound quality, excellent battery life, and can fit in ears of all shapes.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The first phone with an under-display camera is now on sale for $449
ZTE Axon 20 5G, the world's first smartphone with an in-display selfie camera, is finally available outside China. The Axon 20 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset and features a massive 6.92-inch OLED display.
Driving 1,000 miles in a pandemic with Android Auto as my co-pilot
No one else should be doing what I am this weekend, but if you have to drive cross-country in a pandemic, there are worse ways to do it than with Android Auto and the hands-free bliss of Google Assistant.
Review: The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is an excellent headset for PS5
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro headset may be primarily designed for PC, but it works really well on PS5. If you're looking for something a little more premium than what Sony offers, this is the way to go.
The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best phones, so it keep it looking great
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.