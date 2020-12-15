It's been quite a busy month for the world of Fortnite, as the game has recently received a massive update, a new map, and the inclusion of several iconic video game characters to its ranks. However, thanks to a new update, Fortnite will now officially support 120 FPS gameplay for those who can support it.

Fortnite has already been given a massive update for next-gen console support, but a brand new update available now includes support for 120 FPS mode, allowing players with the proper set up the ability to play the game with 120 frames per second, making it the latest next-generation title to include support for 120 FPS.

The next time players jump into Fortnite on a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, they'll notice a new option in the games video settings, allowing for 120 FPS mode to be turned on. Fortnite has already been given a huge update for next-gen console support, but the latest update now makes it one of many next-generation title to include support for 120 FPS gameplay.

For those looking to jump into some smoother gameplay, t's important to note that you'll only be able to turn on the setting if you have a television or display that supports 120Hz refresh rates. If you don't have one, you'll still get a great experience thanks to the 60FPS that next-gen Fortnite supports, but you won't be able to toggle on the newest mode.

According to an update from Epic on their blog, toggling on 120 FPS does affect the game in some other ways. In order to achieve a consistent 120 FPS, Fortnite turns down the resolution on both the Xbox Series X and PS5 to 1440p, and reduces shadow settings, postprocessing, and streaming distances. If you're playing on an Xbox Series S, 120 FPS mode will turn the maximum resolution down to 1080p, while also disabling things like shadow resolution and some other settings.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available now for free on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, Nintendo Switch, and Windows 10 PCs. Meanwhile, Halo Infinite is expected to release sometime in 2021 on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows 10 PCs.