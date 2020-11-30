Cyber Monday is slowly but surely coming to a close, and there are only a few hours left if you want to take advantage of these absurdly low prices on electronics, home appliances, smart TVs, tablets, and more. Maybe you're on the hunt for a lifetime Plex Pass for $70, or a Fire TV Stick Lite for $18, a new Instant Pot Air Fryer for $70 or a Nintendo Switch bundle for $300. No matter what you're planning to grab, time is of the essence!
We've been seeing deals sell out all day long, so don't assume you have until the end of the night for every offer below as some may sell out sooner than expected.
Last minute Cyber Monday deals still available
Though Black Friday is over, many of its best deals are still around with other deals now available only through the end of the night for Cyber Monday. We've gathered up some of our favorite offers in various categories to help make sure you don't miss any of these low prices.
Best Cyber Monday Streaming Services deals
Plex Pass | $50 off at Plex
Plex Pass is now on sale for $90 when you use the promo code HOLIDAYHELP at checkout, but you can unlock an additional $20 savings by changing the country to Brazil in the credit card payment section. If you're a regular Plex user, you will love what Plex Pass has to offer.
Sling TV | Buy one month, get one free at Sling
Sling normally costs $30 a month whether you choose Sling Orange or Sling Blue, but this deal gets you two months for that price. Alternatively, score a free AirTV Mini streaming device when you sign up. Sling's packages give you access to 50 or so channels, including popular options like TBS, ESPN, TNT, and other channels you might not have seen since cancelling cable.
Hulu | $1.99/month at Hulu
Hulu is dropping the price of its monthly subscription to just $1.99 per month for new and eligible returning subscribers this Black Friday! The deal saves you nearly $50 over the year and means you'll be paying just $24 for an entire year of entertainment.
Amazon Kindle Unlimited | Up to 40% off at Amazon
Now's your chance to sign up for Kindle Unlimited and gain access to the massive digital library for as little as $5.99 monthly. This limited-time offer can save you up to 40% off your membership when you purchase a long-term Kindle Unlimited plan.
Amazon Kindle Unlimited 2-month Subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
Having a Kindle Unlimited subscription is like getting a library card to a digital library that you can visit whenever you'd like! Right now Amazon is offering new users two months of access for only 99 cents for a limited time, saving you nearly $20 off what you'd pay otherwise.
Amazon Music Unlimited | 3 months free at Amazon
Amazon Music Unlimited is a streaming service that's accessible on tons of devices and 60 million songs that you can play on-demand or download to your device. It's entirely ad-free, too. This deal gets you three months' free streaming access for those that are new to the service. It will renew at $9.99 per month (or $7.99 with Prime) for an individual account or $14.99 for a family plan.
Amazon Music HD | 3 months free at Amazon
You can snag a 3-month trial of Amazon Music HD for free, saving you $45. It offers premium quality music with more than 50 million songs in HD and millions of songs in Ultra HD. New subscribers only.
Best Cyber Monday Smart TV deals
Samsung 70-inch Class 6 Series 4K Smart TV | $529.99 at Best Buy
This 4K TV deal was one of the most anticipated deals for this holiday season and was actually the cover of the company's upcoming Black Friday ad. We saw this deal available for a couple of days during Prime Day but it's back during this Cyber Monday sale.
Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series 4K Smart TV | $897.99 at Amazon
Released in February 2020, this TV has only dropped in price twice since then. The last time was back in June. Today's price matches that low with $300 off. It has a 4K resolution, HDR support, built-in voice assistants from Alexa and Bixby, and a smart platform.
LG 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (UN6970 Series) | $649.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering $200 off the price of LG's 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV, bringing its price down to just $650. This TV is only available at Best Buy, meaning you won't find a better deal anywhere else for this model.
Insignia 70-inch LED 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $479.99 at Best Buy
Insignia's largest Fire TV Edition smart TV is now available for $480 at Best Buy, saving you $170 off its usual cost. This is a 2020 model which features three HDMI inputs, a USB port, all the smart functionality you expect from a Fire TV device, and more.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we've yet seen on the 2020 streaming device.
Amazon Fire TV 4K | $29.99 at Amazon
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it's worth upgrading to this upgraded model.
Hisense 85-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV | $999.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has an exclusive deal on this Hisense 85-inch H6510G Series 4K UHD Smart Android TV for Cyber Monday. Right now you can save $700 off its regular price, though the deal's only good through the end of the day.
LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV (50UN7300) | $349.99 at Target
This 50-inch 4K Smart TV by LG is currently on sale for $349.99 at Target, saving you $50 off its regular price. Remember to use a RedCard to save an extra $17.50 on the purchase.
Roku Streaming Stick+ | $29 at Amazon
Gain access to Roku's streaming platform, which includes all the major apps like Netflix and Hulu plus thousands of shows and movies. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content and turn your mobile device into a remote control. The Stick+ is 40% off and down to one of its best prices ever.
Anker Nebula Capsule Projector | $249.99 at Amazon
Want a movie night under the stars or a way to watch without a TV? With the Nebula Capsule, all you need is a wall or a ceiling. Built-in speakers and Android OS make streaming a breeze. This is a $100 discount.
LG 65-inch Class NanoCell 90 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV | $996.99 at B&H
B&H has this 65-inch NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart TV by LG discounted by $500 today. It features the webOS platform, along with Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos audio, and FilmMaker mode for a more cinematic experience.
Sony 55-inch A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K Android TV | $1,899.99 at Best Buy
Save $600 on Sony's 55-inch A9G Master Series OLED 4K Smart Android TV today at Best Buy. You can also save $100 on a mount with its purchase by clicking the 'Hot Offer' button below the item's price on its product page.
Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB | $129.99 at Amazon
Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you'll be able to watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. Today's deal saves you $100 off its regular price.
TCL 40-inch S325 1080p 2019 Roku TV | $179.99 at Amazon
Roku TV is one of the best smart platforms available, and it's one you can count on to always be as up-to-date as possible with the latest streaming content and newest apps. Plus, TCL makes some decent sets with Direct lit LED, plenty of HDMI ports, and 1080p resolutions. Has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for voice control.
LG CX 77-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV | $3,496.99 at Amazon
If you want a big, beautiful OLED TV, you can't go wrong with this 77-inch model from LG. It's got the a9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K, webOS smart platform, support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, four HDMI ports, and much more going for it on top of that gorgeous panel. This TV sells for around $5,000 these days when not on sale.
Xgimi Mogo Pro Portable Projection | $439 at Amazon
The Xgimi Mogo Pro displays video at full 1080p and has 300 ANSI Lumens for brightness. Has two Harman Kardon speakers. Connect via Bluetooth or use Android TV to download apps. Search content with Google Assistant. This deal is now a Prime Exclusive offer, so you may need to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you want to snag it at this price.
Samsung Q900 98-inch 8K UHD Smart QLED TV | $49,997.99 at B&H
Yes, you read that price correctly. While this 98-inch TV is still expensive, it's actually half price at $50,000 so you're saving as much as you are spending. What does that amount of money get you? A huge 8K UHD 7680 x 4320 QLED panel for all that 8K content that definitely exists (or AI-upscaled 4K content). It also supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, and features Motion Rate 240.
Best Cyber Monday Smart Home sales
Roborock Smart Robot Vacuum Sale | Up to 40% off at Amazon
Several of Roborock's smart robot vacuum cleaners are back on sale with prices discounted by up to 35% at Amazon for just one day only. Prices start at just $189 and the popular Roborock S6 Pure is down to a new record low at $240 off.
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub | $115.99 at Amazon
Amazon is bundling the August Smart Lock Pro with the Connect Hub at a discount of 50% off its regular price while supplies last! This Cyber Monday exclusive deal brings this two-piece bundle down to its lowest price in history.
Ring Video Doorbell | $69.99 at Amazon
The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell gets almost all the new features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3, all without raising the price. It's a great way to improve the privacy and security of your home without breaking the bank.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It's over 50% off right now.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) | $28.99 at Amazon
Amazon recently announced the all-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker and it's getting its first direct discount for Black Friday. Score one for just $29 now, a 42% savings.
Google Nest Smart Thermostat E and Google Nest Temperature Smart Sensor | $149 at Lowe's
Pick up the Google Nest Smart Thermostat E along with the Google Nest Thermostat Smart Sensor at a $50 discount today at Lowe's! This combo lets you check the temperature in a specific room of your home using an app on your phone, as well as the overall temperature in your house.
Ecobee SmartThermostat | $199 at Amazon
You can use the smart sensor to help you find the perfect temperature for the important rooms in your home. The thermostat has dual-band Wi-Fi, far-field voice recognition, a touch display, and the ability to work with all smart homes. This is a $50 saving.
Ring Alarm Starter Kit with free Echo Dot | $119.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Ring Alarm starter kit at its regular price of $80 off via Amazon and you'll score a free Echo Dot smart speaker with the purchase. That allows you to use Alexa to voice control whether your alarm is armed or disarmed.
Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue Bulbs | $256.98 at Amazon
Amazon is offering a free Echo Dot smart speaker and two Philips Hue smart bulbs with the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi system currently, or you can grab a free Fire TV Cube with the eero 6 Pro.
Wyze Smart Home Security Cameras | Up to 23% off at Amazon
Wyze indoor cameras record video in 1080p HD and feature night vision, 2-way audio, Alexa support, and more. What's even better is that these cameras don't require a monthly subscription in order to get the most out of them.
Portal by Facebook devices | from $65 at Facebook
Portal by Facebook lets you connect and videochat with friends and family members while you're far apart. This Black Friday sale offers up to $65 off select models including the Portal Mini, Portal TV, Portal, and Portal+.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $24.99 at Amazon
Control this smart garage door opener using an app on your phone. It now allows for free in-garage delivery of Prime orders with Key by Amazon in select areas, and you'll even score a $30 Amazon credit when you place your first order for in-garage delivery and use code KEY30!
Eufy RoboVac 11S | $149.99 at Amazon
The 11S is one of Eufy's more affordable models, but it isn't lacking in features with 1300Pa suction power, 100 minutes of battery life, and easy controls via the included remote.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It's 50% off at $45 right now, its best price ever.
Google Nest Hub | $49.99 at Best Buy
Pick up the Nest Hub 7-inch smart display with Google Assistant at a $40 discount via Best Buy for Black Friday. This device lets you watch YouTube, stream music, check on the weather and news, control compatible smart home devices, and more.
Google Nest Hub Max | $179.99 at Best Buy
This is the larger version of the Nest Hub smart display. It features a 10-inch display and a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer. Today's Black Friday deal saves you $50 off its regular cost.
Amazon Echo (4th-Gen) | $69.99 at Amazon
The all-new Echo (4th generation) smart speaker is also getting its first-ever discount for Black Friday. You can save 30% on one and drop it down to its best price yet.
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential | $24.99 at Best Buy
You get a simple alarm clock look from the LED display that also provides some other basic info like weather and date. Along with the essential clock info, there's a boost of a smart speaker with Google Assistant as well. The helpful built-in nightlight is a nice feature for middle of the night ventures down the hall. It's $25 off.
iRobot Roomba i7+ | $599 at Amazon
The Roomba i7+ can empty itself for up to 60 days at a time and lets you schedule or manually start cleanings using an app on your phone. This model is great for homes with pets as well, as it's able to capture 99% of cat & dog allergens. Right now you can save $400 off its regular price.
Nest Wi-Fi Mesh Router (2-pack) | $219 at Amazon
Conquer Wi-Fi dead zones in your home with the Nest Wi-Fi Router 2-pack. This set covers up to 3800 square feet and today's Black Friday deal saves you $80 off its regular cost.
Blink Outdoor Security Cameras | From $65 at Amazon
Built for the outdoors, Blink's new cameras are completely wireless with a battery that can last for up to two years. They also have IP67 weather resistance to survive the elements. Other features include motion detection, two-way audio, and phone alerts.
Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera | $99.99 at B&H
This indoor security camera is now $30 off at B&H. It's easy to set up, lets you stream HD video to your iOS or Android device so you can check in on your home wherever you go, and it even features night vision.
Best Cyber Monday Audio deals
Sonos One & One SL | $129 at Amazon
This is the best discount we've seen yet on the Sonos One speakers this fall with $50 off at Amazon Now's the perfect time to add a few more around your home.
TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar - Fire TV Edition | $99.99 at Amazon
TCL's 38-inch Alto 8+ Soundbar not only supports 4K streaming but enables it with its built-in Fire TV Stick 4K. That means you can use this smart soundbar just like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, and today it's discounted by $100.
Aukey EP-T25 True Wireless Earbuds | $15.49 at Amazon
Aukey's EP-T25 True Wireless Earbuds are some of the best true wireless earbuds you can find for $30 on any given day, though Black Friday brought their price down by nearly 50%! As we wait for Cyber Monday, this deal has turned into a Prime Exclusive offer. Sign up for a free 30-day trial to score these earbuds at $15 off.
AirPods Pro | $199.99 at B&H
Snatch the Apple AirPods Pro at $50 off their regular price today at B&H. There's no telling how long this discount will last, so you should buy now if you're interested! B&H includes free expedited shipping with the purchase.
EarFun Air earbuds | $42.49 at Amazon
The EarFun Air wireless earbuds recently received the CES 2020 Innovation Award & iF Design Award. Now you can hear how they sound for yourself with nearly $20 off. Just use code EFAIRDEAL at checkout to save.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | $278 at Amazon
Sony's new XM4 headphones just came out in August! These are truly Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones yet, and now they're on sale at their lowest price we've ever seen.
Roku Streambar | $99.99 at Amazon
The Roku Streambar is a soundbar and a streaming media player for your TV all in one! Today it's discounted by $30, marking its lowest price ever since releasing in late September this year.
Sonos Move | $299 at B&H
Sonos Move is a battery-powered smart speaker that lasts up to 11 hours and recharges via USB-C or with the included base. Control it with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, or your voice with Alexa. It has an IP56 rating for weather resistance and comes in black or white at $100 off. B&H includes free expedited shipping, though the speaker is backordered currently.
AirPods w/ Charging Case | $109.99 at Amazon
This deal at Amazon saves you $50 on Apple's entry-level AirPods for a new low price. You don't get the wireless charging case, but this is the most affordable way to get brand new AirPods right now.
Apple iPod Touch (6th Generation) | $139.99 at Woot
Woot is offering 30% off the 6th generation Apple iPod Touch in a variety of colors! You'll save $60 instantly and can choose between Blue, Pink, Red, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold while supplies last.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $129.99 at Amazon
The Galaxy Buds Live deliver fantastic sound and active noise canceling in a sleek, bean-shaped design. They're built to last, with 8 hours of internal battery life and up to 29 hours using the charging case. Today, they're available for $40 off.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II | $199 at Amazon
The Bose QC 35 II are no longer the newest headphones in Bose's lineup, but they continue to be an easy recommendation — especially when they're on sale. The QC 35 II still manage to deliver excellent noise-canceling, great audio quality, and reliable battery life.
Sonos Beam | $299.99 at Best Buy
The popular Sonos Beam soundbar is $100 off at Best Buy for a limited time. Considering how rare Sonos deals are, this is well worth snapping up
Sony WH-1000XM3 | $224.99 at Amazon
These ANC headphones are super popular, and they don't drop in price often. This limited-time deal from Woot offers them in new condition and takes over $100 off their previous retail price. Note these are the international version, though functionally they are exactly the same as the U.S. version.
Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W HW-T510 Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer | $129.99 at Best Buy
Improve the audio of your home entertainment system with this 50% discount on a 2.1 channel system from Samsung. Enhance your movie-watching experience, feel the rumble of deep bass from the wireless sub-woofer, and stream music from your phone over Bluetooth.
Bose SoundSport | $89 at Amazon
You'll get Bose quality audio with easy pairing via Bluetooth and NFC. The Stay Hear+ tips provide a comfortable fit even while working out. The SoundSport earbuds are sweat and weather resistant and have up to six hours of battery life per charge. This is their best price ever at $40 off.
Beats Solo3 | $119 at Amazon
Beats' wireless Solo3 headphones have Apple's W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. They last for up to 40 hours on a single charge and fast-charge turns five minutes into three hours of playback. They also fold up for travel. You can find deals on other colorways at Amazon, too.
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 | $44.99 at Amazon
These are hybrid Bluetooth headphones, which reduce ambient noise up to 90% thanks to four active noise-cancelling mics. They have 100% stronger bass using Anker's BassUp technology and 40-hour playtime on a single charge, which is impressive. Save 25% with the on-page coupon.
JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones | $39.98 at Walmart
Save $20 on these active noise-canceling headphones from 7pm ET on November 4. They last for 34 hours or Bluetooth audio, or 28 hours with ANC turned on, and feature ultra-plush faux leather and cloud foam ear cushions for added comfort during long listening sessions. Handy controls on the ear cups make it easy to control your audio, take a call, or summon your phone's voice assistant.
Sonos Playbase | $548 at Amazon
The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we've seen for it recently and just around $150 off its full price.
Beats Powerbeats Pro | $159.99 at Best Buy
Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant. Make the most of this $90 discount while you can.
Sonos Five | $399.99 at Best Buy
Sonos Five is the 2020 update to the already-great Play:5 that debuted in 2015, and it keeps the same great audio quality while upgrading the internals to ensure it gets updates for years to come. This is the best price its seen since release.
Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses | from $149.99 at Target
Both the Alto and Rondo styles of the Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses are now discounted by up to 25% off at Target while supplies last. These sunglasses let you listen to music and even take calls wirelessly once paired with your phone over Bluetooth.
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speakers and Earbuds | From $18 at Amazon
Several models of well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speakers and true wireless earbuds are now on sale for today only, including the powerful Pro speaker at its best price yet and affordable true wireless BudZ down to $22.
ELAC Debut 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers | $199.98 at Amazon
It's not just the bookshelf speakers. Get a center speaker or even on-wall speakers all on sale for Cyber Monday. These have 5.25-inch Aramid fiber woofers, 1-inch soft dome tweeters, dual-flare front-mounted ports, and an internally braced cabinet.
Best Cyber Monday Laptop & PC deals
Acer Nitro 5 | $799 at Walmart
Save $300 on Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop for Black Friday! This model is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics, and 16GB RAM, along with a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD for storage.
HP OMEN 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop | $849.99 at Best Buy
HP's OMEN 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, along with 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, and a 512GB SSD. Today's Black Friday deal saves you $400 instantly at Best Buy.
Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) | From $899 at B&H
B&H is currently the best place to order the new MacBook Air at a discount. the base-spec model is $100 off with other configurations seeing as much as $150 off.
Mac mini (Late 2020) | $639 at B&H
The all-new Mac mini is discounted by $60 at B&H for the first time ever. This model features Apple's M1 chip with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and more. Other configurations are also discounted. This limited-time deal likely won't last long, so shop soon!
Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop | $899.99 at Best Buy
Grab the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop at a $200 discount via Best Buy this Cyber Monday. This gaming laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, and a 512GB SSD.
MSI GS66 Stealth Gaming Laptop | $1,499.99 at Best Buy
This MSI GS66 Stealth is heavily discounted but has some awesome performance hardware inside. It includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics. The 15.6-inch display has an FHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.
MSI GE66 Raider 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop | $1,799.99 at Best Buy
MSI's GE66 Raider Gaming Laptop is currently $100 off as an early Black Friday deal. Equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, this model features RTX 2070 graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop | $1,126.99 at Dell
The powerful 2-in-1 laptop comes with Windows 10 Home, an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display that is enabled for touch and folds around into a tablet form-factor. It's $123 off while supplies last
Alienware M15 R3 gaming laptop | $1,518.99 at Dell
Save nearly $350 on this powerful gaming laptop that is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and the mSeries 4-Zone AlienFX RGB keyboard.
MacBook Pro (16-inch, Late 2019) | $2,099 at Amazon
In late 2019, Apple bumped the top-end MacBook Pro display size up to 16 inches and redeveloped the keyboard for a more reliable experience. Since it's been out a few months, it has seen a few discounts, but this $300 price drop at Amazon in space gray or silver is one of its best yet.
Best Cyber Monday Office deals
Mobile Pixels Duex Pro 12.5-inch Full HD Portable Monitor | $199.99 at Woot
Working on-the-go has never been as easy as it is with the Mobile Pixels Duex Pro. This portable monitor can be attached to your laptop and is compatible with both USB-C and USB-A, meaning you can use it with Windows, Mac, and Chromebook laptops. Today's deal saves you $50 off its regular price.
Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD Memory Card | $24.99 at Amazon
Samsung's 256GB EVO Select microSD card dropped to a new low price of $25 at Amazon for Black Friday, and the deal is still available! This memory card sells for about $10 more on average.
Aukey Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charger | $10.49 at Amazon
Aukey's Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charger was the #1 most ordered product during Black Friday by our readers, and the stellar low price is still available right now! Simply clip the coupon at Amazon to save an extra 30% and drop its price to $10.49.
Samsung CHG9 Series 49-inch LED Curved FHD FreeSync Monitor (C49HG90DMN) | $749.99 at Best Buy
Save $150 on the Samsung CHG9 Series LED Curved FHD FreeSync Monitor at Best Buy for Black Friday! This ultra-wide 49-inch monitor features a curved screen, 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, two HDMI and Mini DisplayPort inputs, two USB 3.0 ports, and some stellar viewing angles as well.
Samsung UJ59 Series 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor | $269.99 at Best Buy
Samsung's UJ59 Series 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor is now $100 off at Best Buy while supplies last. Along with a 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate, this LED monitor features FreeSync technology, two HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, wide viewing angles, Picture-in-Picture mode, and MagicBright technology.
Monitors, keyboards, & accessories at Dell
Dell's Black Friday deals have already started. While the sale features plenty of pre-built desktops and laptops, there are also a lot of essential accessories you'd need for a custom PC build. Get new monitors for low prices. Outfit your battle station with a mechanical keyboard or wireless mouse. You'll definitely need this stuff as much as the internal stuff.
Best Cyber Monday Phone deals
Google Pixel 5 | $649 at Amazon
Score the best price yet on Google's all-new Pixel 5 at Amazon this holiday season. The unlocked 5G phone has a 6-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 128GB storage, fast charging, and more.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite | $499.99 at Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite is currently down to $499.99 at Amazon, saving you $150 off its regular price. This device features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and can be used with most major carriers as it's GSM and CDMA compatible.
RAVPower 10000mAh Portable Charger / Power Bank | $20.99 at Amazon
Black Friday brought us a 50% discount on this RAVPower 10000mAh power bank, and while it's no longer available, right now you can save 30% on this portable charger that made its way onto our list of the Top 10 products purchased by our readers during Black Friday. Just clip the coupon on its product page to save $9 instantly.
Google Pixel 4a with free Galaxy Buds Live + $100 back at Visible
Visible uses Verizon's 4G LTE network while offering some of the most affordable phone plans around at just $40/month! Today you can score free Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds and a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Visible and buy the Google Pixel 4a either outright or with monthly device payments starting at $14/month.
OnePlus 8 Pro | $749.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering $249 off the cost of the OnePlus 8 Pro today in your choice of Ultramarine Blue or Onyx Black while supplies last. These models have Amazon Alexa built-in.
Motorola Edge | $394.99 at Amazon
The Motorola Edge has a massive 6.7-inch 90Hz OLED panel, Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G connectivity, 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 64MP camera at the back, 25MP front camera, and a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charge. For what you're paying here, you are getting an incredible deal.
TCL 10 Pro | $314.99 at Amazon
TCL's 10 Pro is an affordable powerhouse with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION tech, a quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB capacity, expandable via microSD. Use the on-page coupon to save $135 today.
TCL 10L | $174.99 at Amazon
The 64GB TCL 10L offers great bang-for-your-buck with a huge, adjustable display and clean TCL UI software. Its hardware is solid for the price and the inclusion of NFC for mobile payments is rare in the phone's price range.
iPhone SE (2020) | $30 per month at Mint Mobile
This limited-time promotion scores you Apple's newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile's great service for one low monthly cost. That's right, it's the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile's 3GB data plan for $30 a month.
iPhone 12 + Bose SoundLink Headphones | Free with purchase at Visible
Score the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds for free when you buy one of the following iPhone models and activate the device via Visible: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
iPhone 12 and 12 Pro | Up to $700 off at Verizon
You can save up to $700 on the iPhone 12 model of your choice at Verizon with a new line and select trade-in. You can also save up to $400 more when you switch. Already with Verizon? You can upgrade and save up to $440 with select trade-in.
Best Cyber Monday Tablet deals
Apple iPad Pro (2020) | $569.99 at Amazon
The 2020 iPad Air features a new, iPad Pro-inspired design, larger 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic chip, and new colors. The 64GB model is seeing the savings despite being so new.
Apple Pencil (First Generation) | $94.05 at Amazon
Today's deal on the first generation Apple Pencil is actually a bit better than we saw during Black Friday. Amazon is offering an extra 83 cents off at checkout to bring its price down to $94. That's a savings of $5 off its regular price at Apple.
Amazon Fire 7 tablet | $39.99 at Amazon's
Pick up Amazon's most affordable Fire tablet at a 20% discount for Cyber Monday! This deal saves you $10 off its regular low price. The model features a 16GB storage capacity.
Amazon Fire HD 10 | $79.99 at Amazon
The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $70 at Amazon! This is a match for its Prime Day low price, though this time it's available for everyone ahead of Cyber Monday.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | $59.99 at Amazon
If you want an affordable tablet for your little one, this is the deal for you with the fully-featured Fire 7 tablets in a kid-proof case at a $40 discount. It also includes a 2-year warranty and a complimentary year of Amazon Kids+. Also available at Best Buy.
Samsung Galaxy Tablets with free Best Buy gift card
Along with savings of up to $150 off the regular price of select Samsung Galaxy tablets, Best Buy is throwing in a $30 or $50 Best Buy Gift Card for free with the purchase as well! The gift card will be added to your cart automatically where applicable.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A | $99.99 at Best Buy
One of the most affordable tablets on sale right now is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A. This 8-inch 2019 tablet features 32GB storage and is currently discounted by $50 at Best Buy while supplies last.
Amazon Kindle | $59.99 at Amazon
The entry-level Kindle is down to the lowest it has gone on Amazon. It features an adjustable front light, 4GB space for thousands of books, and a 6-inch anti-glare touchscreen. It also has Bluetooth for Audible audiobooks so you can switch between reading and listening.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e | $40 off at Best Buy
Choose between Silver, Black, and Gold models of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and save $40 instantly today at Best Buy. These tablets feature a 10.5-inch display and 64GB storage.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | $549.99 at Dell
The Galaxy Tab S7 is an easy choice if you're wanting an Android tablet. It's got top-notch specs, loads of features, and a powerful S Pen that's included for free. It's $100 off at Dell.
Amazon Kindle Deals | Save up to $112 at Best Buy
Save as much as $112 when you buy two Kindle devices via Best Buy. Deals apply to the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Kids Edition, and top-of-the-line Kindle Oasis.
Best Cyber Monday Gaming deals
Nintendo Switch with free Mario glass set | $299.99 at GameStop
The main Black Friday deal on a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 has sold out, but now GameStop is offering Nintendo Switch consoles with free Mario glass sets instead! This offer is available on three different models of the Nintendo Switch at its regular price of $299.99.
Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle
This special Nintendo Switch comes with yellow and blue Joy-Cons that are reminiscent of the Fortnite battle bus. The dock and Switch are covered with iconic Fortnite characters like Meowcles, Peely, Fishstick, and more. Plus, it unlocks an exclusive Wildcat character for players to control.
Xbox Game Pass Unlimited 3-month Subscription | $19.99 at Target
Unlock over 100 games to play on your Xbox console with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. This incorporates what used to be known as Xbox Live Gold and is currently discounted by $25!
PlayStation Plus 1-year Subscription | $44.99 at Amazon
Pick up a year of PlayStation Plus at GameStop and save $15 on the purchase today. This is a digital code that will be delivered to your email immediately after purchase so you can unlock access to Plus today.
Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $149.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 on Logitech's G815 Lightsync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard today at Best Buy. With GL Clicky switches, you get the speed, accuacy, and performance of a mechanical switch at half the traditional height. There are programmable keys, dedicated media controls, customizable RGB lighting, and more features to enhance your gameplay.
Logitech G PRO Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse | $126.99 at Best Buy
With Lightspeed technology, this gaming mouse features only 1ms of input lag and is also equipped with a HERO 25K optical sensor for ultra-accurate tracking. It's wireless too and can be used by those who are right-handed or left-handed. Today's deal saves you over $20 off its regular price.
SanDisk 128GB microSD Card for Nintendo Switch | $19.99 at Amazon
Pick up this SanDisk 128GB microSD card for your Nintendo Switch at $15 off its usual price! This memory card is designed for saving game data, digital game downloads, and more!
HyperX Cloud II Pro Wired Gaming Headset | $79.99 at Best Buy
The HyperX Cloud II Pro gaming headset is now discounted by $20. This wired headset has an over-ear design with 53mm drivers, memory foam headband and an leatherette ear cushions to keep you comfortable for longer while playing. It's capable of connecting with USB or 3.5mm interfaces, including Windows or Mac computers, PlayStation and Xbox game consoles, and more.
Nintendo Switch Lite | from $189.99 at Target
Target is one of the few places where you can find the Nintendo Switch Lite not only in stock but available at a discount. Using a RedCard at checkout will save you an extra $10 right now!
HyperX Pulsefire Core Wired Optical Gaming Mouse | $24.99 at Best Buy
The HyperX Pulsefire Core optical gaming mouse is one of the best gaming mice you can find under $30, and right now Best Buy is offering an extra $5 off its regular price. It's equipped with customizable RGB lighting, a Pixart 3327 optical sensor, and supports native DPI settings up to 6200.
Alienware AW510K Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $128.99 at Best Buy
The Alienware AW510K Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now more than $30 off for Black Friday. This low-profile RGB keyboard is equipped with Cherry MX low-profile keys, dedicated volume and media control keys, an integrated numeric keypad, and more features to help you in the game.
BenQ EX2780Q 27-Inch 1440P 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor | $449.99 at Amazon
An award-winning display with all the characteristics you want if you're a gamer. It has 1440p pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, an IPS panel, DisplayPort, native FreeSync, and a USB-C port. there's also HDRi, built-in speakers, and more.
Intel Core i9-10900F CPU | $364.99 at Amazon
The Core i9-10900F has a 10-core 20-thread design with a base frequency of 2.8GHz and boost of 5.0GHz. It doesn't have an integrated GPU, but it delivers outstanding performance for gaming and day-to-day tasks, and is a great alternative to the i9-10900K.
Best Cyber Monday Home & Kitchen deals
Saatva Cyber Week Sale
Saatva is having an Black Friday sale on its award-winning mattresses through midnight on November 30. Save $200 off orders of $1,000 or more and score free delivery with every order.
Casper Sale
Casper's Black Friday weekend sale is helping you get some extra sleep with a new mattress at 15% off! Through November 30, you'll find 15% off mattresses sitewide at Casper, excluding the Casper Element mattress, bundles, and sale items. You can also save 10% on sheets, pillows, and more, as well as 30% off bundles.
Rachael Ray Create Delicious 13-piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set | $149.99 at Kohl's
This 13-piece aluminum nonstick cookware set by Rachael Ray is now $70 off for Black Friday, and you can save an extra $22.50 when you use promo code THANKS during checkout. This set includes a saucepan, stockpot, two skillets, a saute pan, a cookie pan, and more. There's even an offer to get an extra $40 back via rebate.
Instant Pot Duo 6-quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker | $79.99 at Target
This essential kitchen appliance combines seven useful tools into one to make mealtime easier than ever. Right now it's discounted by $20 at Target, and using a RedCard during checkout will help you save even more.
Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer | $69.99 at Target
Target is offering $30 off the 6-quart Instant Pot Vortex air fryer today only for Cyber Monday. This Instant Pot air fryer has four built-in smart programs so it can roast, bake, and reheat foods as well.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker | $139.95 at Amazon
The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a versatile pressure cooker with a variety of uses. In fact, you could replace your slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer with this single device.
Nectar Sale
This Black Friday, Nectar is offering nearly $400 worth of accessories with purchase of every mattress! You'll receive a free mattress protector, sheets set, and premium pillows, along with free shipping and Nectar's Forever Warranty.
iRobot Roomba 675 | $179 at Amazon
Pick up iRobot's Roomba 675 at Amazon and save $101 today. This model works with Alexa and is good for pet hair, carpets, and hard floors. It's even able to recharge itself when the battery is low on power and lets you control when it cleans using an app on your phone.
Hoover WindTunnel Max Capacity Upright Vacuum Cleaner | $113 at Amazon
Amazon has the Hoover WindTunnel Vacuum Cleaner on sale today at a $17 discount off its regular price. That makes it one of the most affordable, well-reviewed vacuums on sale for Black Friday, though it likely won't last for long.
Bissell Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner | $97.99 at Amazon
Bissell's Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Vacuum Cleaner is an upright bagless model that is currently discounted by over $60. This vacuum features triple action brush roll and scatter-free technology to maximize pet hair pickup. You'll even score a few specialized pet tools with the purchase.
Bissell ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner | $185.99 at Amazon
The ICONpet vacuum cleaner is equipped with a high-performance digital motor which spins at up to 420 mph and can easily convert to a hand or high-reach vacuum. You'll receive a motorized turbo brush tool for pet hair and an LED-lighted crevice tool with the purchase, too. Today's deal saves you $164 off its regular cost.
Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker | $199.99 at Amazon
This one isn't quite a "known" Black Friday deal, but it's a pretty good bet. We've seen the K-Duo Plus going for $199 recently at Amazon where it goes for $230 at other retailers like Target. Similar to the K-Duo, this Keurig lets you use individual K-Cups or your own ground coffee. You can also program it to make one cup or brew 12 in the glass carafe. It's $30 off right now.
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill | $169.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 on Ninja's Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Grill today at Best Buy. This 4-quart model can be used as an air fryer and is the perfect way to keep grilling during the colder months.
Goodful Cookware Sets | From $79.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering up to 33% off select Goodful cookware sets while supplies last during Black Friday. Prices start at just $79.99 and offer up to $50 off the regular cost of these sets.
PowerXL Indoor Grill and Air Fryer | $99.99 at Target
This air fryer and indoor grill combo by PowerXL is perfect for grilling during the winter months when you don't want to step outside for too long. It features a six-quart capacity and is currently discounted by $50 at Target.
Gifts for the Grill Master at Woot
A selection of skillets, griddles, grilling tools, and more great items for the grill master in your life are on sale currently at Woot, including the pictured Jim Bean 3-piece Cast Iron Skillet set that's now discounted down to $25.
Biddeford Electric Heated Microplush Blanket | from $39.99 at Kohl's
Biddeford's Electric Heated Microplush Blankets are now on sale at Kohl's starting as low as $40! Use promo code YOUGET20 at checkout for the best price. Multiple colors and sizes are included in this sale while supplies last.
Best Cyber Monday Health & Fitness deals
23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) | $349.98 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 6 may only be a couple of months old at this point, but you can already drop the entry-level model down to $350 at Amazon. Close to $50 off is some solid savings for such a recent Apple device and it's one of its best prices yet.
Fitbit Charge 4 | $99.95 at Kohl's
Earlier this year, Fitbit released this update to its popular Charge lineup, and it ticked nearly all of the boxes that fans wanted from previous versions. The Charge 4 added Fitbit Pay on all models and onboard GPS, and seven-day battery life. There is a Special Edition version available, but this year all that means is a second, more premium band is included the box. It's $50 off right now and down to a new low.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | $139 at Amazon
Samsung released a newer Galaxy Watch Active 2 last fall, but so as long as the original is still in stock, we can expect to see some good deals on hand for Black Friday like this $61 discount.
Apple Watch | Six months free Fitness+ at Best Buy
Pick up an Apple Watch via Best Buy and you'll score six months of Apple's new Fitness+ service at no extra cost. You can expect an email from Best Buy that will include a code to redeem your Apple Fitness+ subscription later this year.
Fossil Gen 5E | $169 at Amazon
Fossil's Gen 5E smartwatch offers all the essential features that you expect from a smartwatch in 2020. It comes with a vibrant AMOLED display, 5 ATM water resistance, music storage, a PPG heart-rate sensor, and rapid charging support. This is a $80 discount.
Best Cyber Monday VPN deals
NordVPN
VPNs are super popular right now and NordVPN is one of the best services out there. This plan saves you close to $200 and you'll get three extra months on top of the 2-year plan you've bought at no extra cost.
ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN is our top-pick for VPN providers in 2020, and right now you can save big when you sign up for an annual plan. Get an extra few months free, plus save 49% on the purchase. Sign up now.
Surfshark VPN
Surfshark offers one of the best cheap VPN options already, but this discount makes it an even better value. It's hard to beat this deal, especially considering everything that Surfshark does already and how well it performs. The deal offering three months free won't be around forever, though.
Private Internet Access
PIA is a U.S.-based VPN provider that gives you an unlimited amount of data to use each month and up to 10 simultaneous connections. Sign up for its two-year plan and get three months extra for free.
FastestVPN
If you are looking for something that you can sign up for today and pay once and have access for indefinitely, this may be the best option for you. FastestVPN offers great speeds at an affordable rate, and it's easy to use. Plus, it's $16 for life with code BFCM20.
IPVanish
The price is a bit higher than some of the others, but when you factor in the cloud storage that you are getting you quickly see how much value is actually provided here. Sign up today and try it out with as much as 76% off.
CyberGhost
You'll get some stellar month-to-month savings by going for CyberGhost's long-term plan as well as a few extra months thrown in for free in your first billing cycle. There's even a 45-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free.
PureVPN
The 88% savings are hard to pass up, especially if you know PureVPN is right for you. If you've been considering signing up, this may be just what you need to make the plunge and give one a shot right now.
hide.me VPN
You can score a year of hide.me's Premium VPN subscription for just $40 for a limited time. That drops your equivalent monthly cost down to just over $3 from the regular price of $13.
ProtonVPN
Get ProtonVPN Plus and ProtonMail Plus at 50% off their normal monthly prices, as well as ProtonDrive beta access, with this Cyber Monday bundle deal. Alternatively, save 33% on ProtonVPN Plus alone to remove the device and server restrictions of the free plan and unlock more features.
More Cyber Monday deals
Cyber Monday GoPro Hero9 Black 5K Bundle | $349.99 at GoPro
The Hero9 bumps the action camera's capabilities tremendously. Shoot in 5K video resolution. Use the new 23.6MP sensor for stunning images. SuperPhoto tech processes images for you. HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilizes video. Plus it's rugged and waterproof. The promotion throws in the 5K action cam as well as a one-year GoPro subscription plus a few essential accessories at $200 off.
Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer | $54 at B&H
This Canon Pixma wireless printer is an affordable pick that's great for those working at home or even students doing virtual school. Today it's $25 off at B&H, though we see this model sell out often so it likely won't last at this price for long. Red, Black, and White models are in stock at this low price while supplies last.
DJI Osmo Action Camera | $199.99 at Best Buy
This digital action camera by DJI is built for capturing footage in extreme conditions, from ski trips to surfing and more. Today it's discounted by close to $50 at Best Buy for a limited time.
Jackery Power Station 1000 | $899.99 at Amazon
The Explorer 1000 features 3 AC outlets, car cigarette lighter port, 2 USB-C ports, and 2 USB-A ports. Designed to be taken outdoors during camping trips, it has a capacity of 1002Wh and can power larger devices like laptops or even electric grills.
Weekly Deals at Guitar Center
Through the end of November, Guitar Center is offering new deals every week, including new discounts on guitars, keyboards, amps, pedals and other accessories, drum kits, loudspeakers, mixers and controllers, and more. Plus, qualifying purchases made with a Guitar Center Gear Card earn 0% interest for 48 months now through December 2.
Washable Reusable Face Masks at Woot
Woot has a variety of washable, reusable face masks on sale today with prices starting as low as $8.99 for a two-pack or $9.99 for a 3-pack. Though these prices are good through December 1, the masks could sell out at any time so shop soon!
Embark Breed + Health Dog DNA Test Kit | $135 at Amazon
Embark lets you discover your dog's true breed from over 250 possibilities with the most accurate breed breakdown on the market. It also screens for over 170 genetic diseases like glaucoma and takes just 2-4 weeks to see results.
Basepaws Cat DNA Test Kit | $74.99 at Amazon
As seen on the ABC hit show Shark Tank, this DNA test is designed for your favorite feline friend. You'll learn more about your cat's breed, health, and any potential genetic conditions that could be extremely helpful to know of ASAP. It just requires a simple saliva swab too.
When does Cyber Monday end?
Text
More Cyber Monday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.