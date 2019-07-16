Security is one of the first areas people look at when it comes to enhancing their home with technology. YI's security cameras allow you to keep an eye on both the inside and outside of your home, day or night. Many of them also support motion sensors and two-way microphones. Several YI security cameras on sale for Amazon Prime Day up until 11:59 PM on July 16.
- All-day security: YI Home Camera 1080p FHD
- Doubling security: YI 2pack of 1080P Home Cameras
- 360 protection: YI Dome Camera
- Outdoor security: YI Outdoor Camera
- Dome security: YI Cloud Dome Camera 1080P HD
All-day security: YI Home Camera 1080p FHD
This camera records 1080p video that can be stored on the YI Cloud (which requires a subscription) or locally on a microSD card. It supports baby crying detection and motion detection to keep you up to date on everything going on in your home. It also has night vision which uses an infrared sensor to help you keep track of your home at any time.
Doubling security: YI 2pack of 1080P Home Cameras
This two-pack of cameras allows you to canvas more of your home with security cameras. You can connect up to five devices with the same YI Cloud subscription so you can view video from both of these devices on the cloud. These cameras support baby cry and motion detection and have night vision.
360 protection: YI Dome Camera
This camera has a 112-degree wide-angle lens and can move up to 345 degrees horizontally and 115 degrees vertically. The result of this set up is a single camera that can record everything around it with 360 degrees of coverage. It also supports night vision, baby cry detection, and motion detection. It's available in both black and white. It can store video locally or on the cloud.
Outdoor security: YI Outdoor Camera
This outdoor 1080p camera is weatherproof and can help keep your home safe at all hours of the day. It supports night vision so you can see around your home in the dark and also supports two-way talk so you can talk to anyone outside your home. You can keep videos on the YI Cloud or a microSD card.
Dome security: YI Cloud Dome Camera 1080P HD
This camera is similar to the other YI Dome Camera. But this one has a slightly larger infrared camera and a slightly smaller field of view. It also supports motion detection, baby cry detection, and night vision.
YI's range of cameras allows you to set up a perimeter of security around your home. You can connect up to five devices to a YI Cloud subscription and receive alerts for motion from any of your cameras.
If you want a camera that can cover a large area or room, you should get the YI Dome Camera. The camera's wide-angle lens can tilt to cover an ample space. It also supports both the YI Cloud and local storage on a microSD card.
If you want to keep track of what happens outside your home, you should look at the YI Outdoor Camera. It is weatherproof and has night vision so it can see what's going on outside of your home in rain or shine and in the day or night.
