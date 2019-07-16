Security is one of the first areas people look at when it comes to enhancing their home with technology. YI's security cameras allow you to keep an eye on both the inside and outside of your home, day or night. Many of them also support motion sensors and two-way microphones. Several YI security cameras on sale for Amazon Prime Day up until 11:59 PM on July 16.

YI's range of cameras allows you to set up a perimeter of security around your home. You can connect up to five devices to a YI Cloud subscription and receive alerts for motion from any of your cameras.

If you want a camera that can cover a large area or room, you should get the YI Dome Camera. The camera's wide-angle lens can tilt to cover an ample space. It also supports both the YI Cloud and local storage on a microSD card.

If you want to keep track of what happens outside your home, you should look at the YI Outdoor Camera. It is weatherproof and has night vision so it can see what's going on outside of your home in rain or shine and in the day or night.

