Some of the fixes include improved accuracy for the "Ok Google" hot word on Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 devices and a fix for the bug which caused the Netflix app to hang. There are also plenty of security bugs which were squashed as well.

It's officially June, and you know what that means — time for Google to roll out the latest security patches and fixes.

As per usual, Google devices such as the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel will be the first to get the updates. Even the Pixel 3a models are finally getting its first update, after initially launching with the March security patches back in May.

The update should roll out to your devices over the air, but if it hasn't yet or you're just impatient, you could always try sideloading the full factory image or flashing the OTA update. If you need some help with that, you can check out our guide on how to manually update your device.

For those of you without Pixel devices, you'll have to wait to see if or when your device will receive the new June security patch. One of the benefits of having a device directly from Google is the quick updates, after all. The only other manufacturer out there who can seem to keep up is Essential who has also begun rolling out the update to the PH-1.