Team Jiggle Physics are here for Miles Morales' new pal Spider-Cat! They also check out the user interfaces for PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

In the "One Game You'll Never Be Able To Play, But One You Will" Department: Crucible has been canceled by Amazon Games, but we do have a preview of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. All that, plus our favorite and least favorite animated movies from the 90's/early 2000's!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS: