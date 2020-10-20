Team Jiggle Physics are here for Miles Morales' new pal Spider-Cat! They also check out the user interfaces for PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
In the "One Game You'll Never Be Able To Play, But One You Will" Department: Crucible has been canceled by Amazon Games, but we do have a preview of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. All that, plus our favorite and least favorite animated movies from the 90's/early 2000's!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales introduces Spider-Cat who can partake in finishers | Android Central
- PS5 UI revealed with a new Control Center, Official Game Help, expanded Screen Sharing and more | Android Central
- Tour the new Xbox One and Xbox Series X dashboard UI with us | Windows Central
- Amazon Games' Crucible has been canceled | Windows Central
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla preview: Have fun overthrowing kings and building settlements | Windows Central
Nest Secure is discontinued — here's what's going on and why it matters
Nest's home security alarm system is only three years old, and yet its already heading to the Google Graveyard. This announcement is sudden, unexpected, and quite honestly unreasonable on Google's part, as it leaves users and their home safety in limbo.
Windows apps on Chromebooks are here, but most of you can't use them yet
Windows has finally come to Enterprise Chromebooks and it looks great! The only thing that could make it greater is a personal edition.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review: The new flagship killer
The Galaxy S20 FE is the latest in Samsung's crusade to dominate every pricing tier with a well-rounded device that makes the appropriate sacrifices while maintaining the company's standards for quality and performance.
These are the best rugged Android phones
Living the rough and tumble life? Get yourself a smartphone that can handle everything you throw at it — or throw your phone at.