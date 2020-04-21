The JBL Jbuddies Studio wired headphones are down to $14.89 at Target in purple and blue. You can also head to the JBL website for a Blue/Pink combo and a Navy/Red combo that are both $5 off as well. Unless you're ordering $35 or more worth of stuff, you'll want to order it for in-store pickup at Target to avoid the shipping fee. JBL offers free 2-5 day shipping.
Worried about your kids' inability to handle cables? Save $10 on the wireless version, too. These have 13 hours of playtime using Bluetooth 5.0 technology and a rechargeable battery.
For the children
JBL Jbuddies Studio wired kids headphones
These are noise-isolating stereo headphones with a stainless steel headband and memory foam ear cushions. They have an in-line universal mic and a braided nylon cord. The compact, folding design means they're good at home or on the road.
$14.89
$20.00 $5 off
Over-ear design with comfy Faux Leather cushions and padded headband offer all-day comfort for all ages, from grade school tykes to teens.
These are headphones designed specifically for kids ages six and up. The over-ear fit and stylish colors work for all ages, including younger kids and teens. They have passive noise isolation to help your kids focus on the music they're listening to. The stainless steel headband is adjustable, and the ear cushions are made with memory foam so they stay comfortable even after a lot of use. They are also durable with a tangle-free braided nylon cord designed to last. The headphones have an in-line universal mic with track control.
Don't worry about your kids' ears, either. Obviously they wouldn't be good headphones if they couldn't produce great sound, which these do with powerful 40mm drivers. However, since they are meant for kids, the headphones have safe volume control and built-in volume regulators that ensure they never pump out audio past 85db.
Rotate the ear cups up to 80 degrees and fold the headphones up. Kids can fit these easily in a backpack or take them on the bus, in the car, or even use them in class. JBL covers the Jbuddies with a limited lifetime warranty, which is great because kids tend to break things.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The Galaxy S10 Lite is a great phone ruined by a high price tag
With a Snapdragon 855 chipset, massive 4500mAh battery, 48MP camera at the back, and a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, the Galaxy S10 Lite is one of the better phones Samsung has released in recent years. But you're just not getting enough value here.
Are you getting tired of flagship smartphones?
Flagship smartphones are a lot of fun to look and gawk at, but are you still willingly paying for them? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.
Pixel 3a XL review, one year later: Still the best camera under $500
A year after its launch, the Pixel 3a XL continues to be a great phone. The hardware still holds up just fine in 2020, the battery life is fantastic, and the camera is still the one to beat in the mid-range segment.
Listen to these playlists from Amazon Music while you work from home
These expertly created playlists from Amazon Music will help you power through any mood and all the feels of working from home during forced isolation. There are over 20 that Amazon is featuring in the app right now, but here are my 12 favorites.