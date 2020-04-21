The JBL Jbuddies Studio wired headphones are down to $14.89 at Target in purple and blue. You can also head to the JBL website for a Blue/Pink combo and a Navy/Red combo that are both $5 off as well. Unless you're ordering $35 or more worth of stuff, you'll want to order it for in-store pickup at Target to avoid the shipping fee. JBL offers free 2-5 day shipping.

Worried about your kids' inability to handle cables? Save $10 on the wireless version, too. These have 13 hours of playtime using Bluetooth 5.0 technology and a rechargeable battery.

For the children JBL Jbuddies Studio wired kids headphones These are noise-isolating stereo headphones with a stainless steel headband and memory foam ear cushions. They have an in-line universal mic and a braided nylon cord. The compact, folding design means they're good at home or on the road. $14.89 $20.00 $5 off See at Target

Over-ear design with comfy Faux Leather cushions and padded headband offer all-day comfort for all ages, from grade school tykes to teens.

These are headphones designed specifically for kids ages six and up. The over-ear fit and stylish colors work for all ages, including younger kids and teens. They have passive noise isolation to help your kids focus on the music they're listening to. The stainless steel headband is adjustable, and the ear cushions are made with memory foam so they stay comfortable even after a lot of use. They are also durable with a tangle-free braided nylon cord designed to last. The headphones have an in-line universal mic with track control.

Don't worry about your kids' ears, either. Obviously they wouldn't be good headphones if they couldn't produce great sound, which these do with powerful 40mm drivers. However, since they are meant for kids, the headphones have safe volume control and built-in volume regulators that ensure they never pump out audio past 85db.

Rotate the ear cups up to 80 degrees and fold the headphones up. Kids can fit these easily in a backpack or take them on the bus, in the car, or even use them in class. JBL covers the Jbuddies with a limited lifetime warranty, which is great because kids tend to break things.