Many of the company's Bluetooth-enabled headphones are available at a discounted price for Cyber Monday. The prices range from $28 for the entry-level wireless earbuds to $46 for the over-ear headphones that offer active noise cancellation. You'll enjoy some impressive features while still scoring a great low price. The quality may not be on par with the bigger names in the audio world, but this Cyber Monday deal is ideal for those who aren't worried about having the best and most expensive option.

Regardless of what type of headphones interest you, you'll be able to find a great deal on Cyber Monday . For example, you can enhance your listening experience with 30% off TaoTronics Headphones . Who doesn't love finding feature-packed headphones that are available at an affordable price point?

You can score up to 30% off through Cyber Monday on TaoTronics headphones. Whether you want an in-ear or over-ear design, plenty of great savings await you!

One set of TaoTronics headphones to consider buying on Cyber Monday is the SoundLiberty 92. You'll enjoy the convenience of wireless audio from just $28, which is usually priced at about $40. These TaoTronics headphones offer a lot of the same features as other compact earbuds out there, like their cable-free design and an included charging case. You can also connect them to any Bluetooth-enabled device for playback. You'll have access to on-device touch controls for quick gestures. You can expect 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.

If you're willing to spend a little bit more on your TaoTronics headphones, check out the ANC Wireless Headphones. As the name indicates, you'll receive active noise cancellation (ANC) with a comfy over-ear design. The company claims that you'll get up to 40 hours of playtime after just 45 minutes of charging. You can also lean on the fast charging feature, which supplies you with 2 hours of playtime after only 5 minutes of charging! You can get your hands on these headphones for $35 this weekend rather than the usual $50 asking price.

If you want high-quality headphones without having to spend a fortune, now is your chance. You can save up to 30% on TaoTronics headphones for Cyber Monday. Whether you want in-ear or over-ear headphones, there are a variety of options to choose from. Be sure to follow along with all of our current and upcoming Cyber Monday deals!