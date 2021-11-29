One of the few good things to come out of 2020, the Jabra Elite Active 75t have ranked among our favorite true wireless earbuds over the past year, thanks to their big, powerful sound reproduction and reliable IP55-rated water resistance.

And now, for Cyber Monday these buds are down a whopping 44% on Amazon, making them yours for a mere $99.99.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t are available at this discounted price in copper black, navy, gold black, and gold beige. Or if you want the version with wireless charging built into the case, that model is available for $160.99, a saving of 23%. Alternatively, you can pick up the (non-Active) Elite 75t earbuds, which lack water resistance, for just $76.99 in titanium black.

Jabra Elite Active 75t With IP55 water resistance, phenomenal battery life and excellent comfort, Jabra's excellent Elite Active 75t earbuds are a steal at almost half the original price. From $99.99 at Amazon

These are an excellent set of true wireless earbuds, but they're especially suited towards runners and anyone else who works out outdoors. In our review of the earbuds last year we awarded them four stars, calling out their sound quality, longevity and comfort.

I can't speak highly enough of the Jabra Elite Active 75t. They're not perfect — they lack active noise cancelation, there's no wireless charging, and you can only use the right earbud on its own — but they're close. Jabra found a way to shrink the Elite 65t series while maintaining the great sound and microphone quality, and managed to improve the battery life and comfort. That's a win-win.

If you've got $100 to spare and need a decent set of wireless buds that won't let you down in a workout, these are well worth a look.