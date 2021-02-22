If you haven't moved into the world of true wireless earbuds just yet, or you're ready to upgrade to a premium set, Amazon has got a sale on the Jabra Elite 85t right now that is well worth checking out. Over there, the noise-cancelling 'buds are $50 off, dropping their price down to just $179.99.

That's just a couple of dollars more than the record low price set during last year's holiday sales. The Amazon deal applies to all three colorways and is matching a one-day Best Buy sale so you don't have long to make the most of it.

Act fast Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds Jabra's newest true wireless earbuds offer adjustable levels of active noise cancelation, improved sound quality, and best-in-class phone call quality. This $50 discount at Amazon is just a couple of bucks off their record low holiday price. $179.99 $229.99 $50 off See at Amazon

Jabra's earbuds are super popular and for good reason. They feature on our list of the best wireless earbuds and we've waxed lyrical about the Elite 65t and Elite 75t in our reviews.

The Jabra Elite 85t are the company's latest true wireless earbud iteration and bring some of the biggest updates to date including bigger drivers for better sound, Bluetooth 5.1, wireless charging and, most important of all, active noise cancellation.

Unlike the ANC in the 75t, which got the feature in a recent update and only has an "on/off" duality, the Elite 85t have several adjustable levels of noise cancelation, from complete isolation to the HearThrough-powered transparency mode that rivals Apple's AirPods Pro for realism.

The battery lasts for 7 hours per earbud with ANC disabled and 5.5 hours when it's enabled. You can charge the earbuds back up on your favorite wireless charger and the built-in USB-C port. The Elite 85t are IPX4-rated for water-resistance and have 6 mics plus wind protection for outstanding call clarity no matter where you are.

If you're unsure of which Jabra earbuds are right for you, we've compared the Elite 85t and the Elite 75t as well as the 85t and 65t to help you choose.