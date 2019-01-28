Fitness focus Jabra Elite Active 65t True wireless freedom Jabra Elite 65t For serious runners or fitness enthusiasts, there are no better truly wireless earbuds than the Jabra Elite Active 65t. Their sweat resistance and step tracking offers an advantage to regular model, but the extra price may not be worth it. $185 at Amazon Pros Non-slip earbud coating

The Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t are essentially identical, with two key features separating them: a motion sensor and slightly better water resistance in the Elite Active 65t. Whether or not that's worth the extra money is up to you. Here's how they compare:

Jabra Elite 65t Jabra Elite Active 65t Battery life 5 hours + 10 hours from charging case 5 hours + 10 hours from charging case Charge time ~ 2 hours ~ 2 hours Water resistance IP55 IP56 Call and playback control Yes Yes Hear Through setting Yes Yes Motion sensor No Yes

Again, these 'buds are nearly identical, though the Elite Active 65t have more of a fitness focus. Their ear tips are coated in an anti-slip material so that they stay in, even when sweaty. They also have an IP56 rating, which means they're protected against dust ingression, and it can withstand powerful water jets, which means if you're out for a jog in the rain, you're totally covered and don't have to worry. The Elite 65t's IP55 rating means the same for dust protection, though you get slightly less water ingress protection (just water jets, not powerful water jets).

The motion sensor in the Elite Active 65t, if we're being totally honest, is all but useless at this point. It does track steps in the companion app, but that's about it. You're better off with a Fitbit or a smartwatch of some kind if your metrics are important to you.

For truly wireless earbuds, you're not going to find better right now. You just need to decide how fitness-focused you want your Jabras to be.

With respect to playback control, these are both great choices. Their buttons are sort of split into two, where you push more on one side to get one function and more on the other to get others (forward, backward, answer, hang up, etc.). Where that's concerned, both models do it extremely well and probably better than any other earbuds in this class, so you really can't go wrong.

Sound-wise, you're not going to get perfection in either of these, but they do sound very good for truly wireless headphones. There's rich, deep bass that belies the earbuds' size, and while the mid-range can be a bit punchy, and the highs a bit muddy, this is some of the best sound you'll get from earbuds in this category right now. That said, thanks to the rubberized ear tips that remain in the ear while walking or running, the Elite Active 65t do sound a bit better than their non-sport focused counterparts.

Which model you should buy really comes down to how much your value water resistance, non-slip ear tips, and an all-but-useless motion sensor. Yes, the Elite Active 65t's do sound somewhat better, and that alone may be worth the $20 to $30 extra, but for all intents and purposes, the regular Elite 65t should be best for most people.

