Though we saw some Fitibit deals over Black Friday, none of the offers compare to the current sale on the Fitbit Sense. Over at Amazon, the recently-released smartwatch is $70 off in graphite or gold coloways, dropping its price to a new low at just $259.95. The sale there is a match for a one-day sale going on at Best Buy, so we expect the price to rise tonight at Amazon too.

Best price of the season Fitbit Sense Amazon is giving you the opportunity to save $80 on the new Fitbit Sense advanced smartwatch. Choose between Carbon/Graphite and White/Gold models for a limited time and snag this recently-released device at a new low price. $259.95 $329.95 $70 off See at Amazon

Since the new Fitbit Sense smartwatch only came out in late September of this year, discounts have been few so far and the best price before today was a $50 discount during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Today's deal beats those offers, though you only have today to make the most of it.

The Fitbit Sense is equipped with a few features you won't find on previous Fitbit watches or fitness trackers, with the main new addition being the EDA Scan app. This feature detects electrodermal activity which will give you insights into your body's response to stress. There's a built-in skin temperature sensor that automatically logs info each night as well.

Of course, as with previous Fitbit models, you can also expect features like heart rate tracking and notifications to let you know if yours seems below or above average, built-in GPS, the ability to speak with Amazon Alexa to check the news and set reminders, and much more.

In total, the Fitbit Sense can last for over six days on a single charge. Plus, with its fast-charging capability, you can power up for a full day's use in just 12 minutes. Fitbit also includes a free 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium with its purchase.

If you're having trouble choosing between the latest Fitbit Sense and an older model, why not check out this guide to the Fitbit Sense vs. Fitbit Versa 3 for more info on how it compares to other options. This list of the best Fitbit in 2020 might just have an option better suited for your wrist, too.