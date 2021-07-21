It's official: the OnePlus Nord 2 will have 65W fast charging

OnePlus is set to unveil the successor to last year's Nord at an online-only event on July 22. A day before the launch event, the company has revealed the Nord 2's battery capacity and charging speeds.

We gave Nord 2 a 4500 mAh battery and Warp Charge 65. The result? Warp-speed charging giving you a full day’s power in just 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/SpfsWcv4p7 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 20, 2021

The OnePlus Nord 2 will come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, marginally larger than the 4,115mAh battery inside the original Nord. Along with a bigger battery, the Nord 2 will also support identical 65W fast charging speeds as the company's best Android phones. The OnePlus Nord, in comparison, supports 30W wired fast charging.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the phone will be powered by MediaTek's flagship 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset. It will also come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of design, the Nord 2 is expected to be largely similar to the vanilla OnePlus 9, with a flat display and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the top-left corner.

The phone will have a triple-camera setup at the rear, with an upgraded 50MP main sensor. Joining the Sony IMX766 will be an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the software front, the phone will run Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box. Like the original Nord, the Nord 2 will receive two major Android updates and security updates for three years.

The OnePlus Nord 2 isn't the only new device that will be unveiled tomorrow. Alongside the mid-ranger, OnePlus will also announce the Buds Pro. While the company hasn't revealed much about the earbuds, they are expected to compete with budget wireless earbuds like Google's Pixel Buds A and Nothing's upcoming Ear 1. The earbuds are expected to have "adaptive noise cancellation," but it doesn't look like they will offer ANC.