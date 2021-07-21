It's official: the OnePlus Nord 2 will have 65W fast charging

What you need to know
- OnePlus has revealed the Nord 2's battery capacity and charging speed ahead of its launch.
- The mid-ranger will pack a 4,500mAh battery and support OnePlus' Warp Charge 65 tech.
- OnePlus says the phone can give you a full day's power in just 15 minutes.
OnePlus is set to unveil the successor to last year's Nord at an online-only event on July 22. A day before the launch event, the company has revealed the Nord 2's battery capacity and charging speeds.
The OnePlus Nord 2 will come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, marginally larger than the 4,115mAh battery inside the original Nord. Along with a bigger battery, the Nord 2 will also support identical 65W fast charging speeds as the company's best Android phones. The OnePlus Nord, in comparison, supports 30W wired fast charging.
OnePlus has already confirmed that the phone will be powered by MediaTek's flagship 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset. It will also come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of design, the Nord 2 is expected to be largely similar to the vanilla OnePlus 9, with a flat display and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the top-left corner.
The phone will have a triple-camera setup at the rear, with an upgraded 50MP main sensor. Joining the Sony IMX766 will be an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the software front, the phone will run Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box. Like the original Nord, the Nord 2 will receive two major Android updates and security updates for three years.
The OnePlus Nord 2 isn't the only new device that will be unveiled tomorrow. Alongside the mid-ranger, OnePlus will also announce the Buds Pro. While the company hasn't revealed much about the earbuds, they are expected to compete with budget wireless earbuds like Google's Pixel Buds A and Nothing's upcoming Ear 1. The earbuds are expected to have "adaptive noise cancellation," but it doesn't look like they will offer ANC.
An Oculus Quest 3 or Pro is likely on the way. Here's what we hope to see.
Oculus and Facebook executives have openly admitted that they're developing new Oculus hardware, with some proposed new features like face and eye tracking. But how else will the next Oculus headset improve on the Oculus Quest 2? We lay out the most likely upgrades for a Quest 3 or Quest Pro, plus our own wishlist of features.
7 best Google Photos tips and tricks you need to know
Whether you've been using Google Photos for five years or five minutes, there's always something new to learn. Master your managed memory collections and improve your photo editing prowess with these Google Photos tips.
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro review: Going for pro as a team player
The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is Ring's latest floodlight camera, offering the same 3D Motion upgrade found in Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. Is it worth upgrading to, or should you look to Eufy or Arlo, instead?
Protecting the Nord N10 with the best case is an easier task than ever
The OnePlus Nord N10 has arrived, and it's time to get everything set up so you can make the most out of this impressive budget phone. After you've signed in to all of your accounts, the next step to take is to find the best case, and we've rounded up our favorites.