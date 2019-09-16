What you need to know
- The OnePlus 7T will come with a 90Hz display — just like the OnePlus 7 Pro.
- OnePlus will unveil the device at an event in India on September 26, with a global launch on October 10.
- Fans will be able to pick up tickets for the launch events starting September 20.
The OnePlus 7T has leaked extensively over the last three weeks, with the phone slated to feature a 90Hz display. We now have confirmation for the same, as OnePlus has revealed that its upcoming flagship will sport a display with a high refresh rate. It's interesting to see OnePlus offer a 90Hz panel on the standard variant of the 7T, particularly when you consider the phone will likely slot in at more affordable price point.
OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 7T at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi on September 26, and the phone will make its global debut at the Magazine London Theater in London on October 10. Like previous launches, the manufacturer will sell fan invites to each event, with tickets set to go on sale starting September 20. OnePlus CEO and founder Pete Lau said that the company would give fans attending either event a "special surprise that is unique to each region:"
OnePlus always strives to deliver the best technology in the world, including the best 'Fast and Smooth' experience possible. Our users' wants are at the core of our innovation. We are holding launch events to share the products, witness their experience and hear their thoughts firsthand. We also like to give our fans a special surprise that is unique for each region.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.