OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 Pro in India a few weeks ago, and while the company mentioned that the standard OnePlus 7 would be launching in June, there wasn't an exact date. Until now. The OnePlus 7 is going up for sale in India starting June 4, and you can now register your interest on Amazon India.

The OnePlus 7 is an interesting phone as the design itself is unchanged from the OnePlus 6T. It has the same cutout at the front, the same 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display, and the design at the back is identical. But it comes with a Snapdragon 855 and the new 48MP camera that's featured on the OnePlus 7 Pro. It also picks up stereo speakers and UFS 3.0 storage.

OnePlus 7 vs. OnePlus 7 Pro: Which should you buy?

So essentially, the OnePlus 7 is a refreshed variant of the OnePlus 6T with hardware upgrades for 2019. Considering the phone costs just ₹32,999 ($470) in India, that's one heck of a bargain. I'll have more to share on the OnePlus 7 later this week, so stay tuned.

See at Amazon India

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.