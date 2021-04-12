What you need to know
- Google users are reporting an outage early on Monday morning.
- The outage appears to effect essential services like the Drive suit of apps and Classroom
- Reports spiked around 9am ET, the start of the work day.
You're not the only one suffering from Monday blues. Google's Workspace services have also crashed for users worldwide, preventing people from getting work done. Users all over social media and Down Detector have reported that Google Docs, Slides, Classroom, and other services have gone down, a state of affairs that we've confirmed. Likewise, Google's Workspace status page concurs.
When loading up an affected app, users report that the service displays an error message:
Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes. To learn more about the Google Docs editors, please visit our help center. We're sorry for the inconvenience. - The Google Docs Team
With many users now working or schooling from home, Googe's services have become vastly more important for students and workers alike. They have also become a single point of failure, as outages like this demonstrate.
Google will likely roll out a fix pretty soon and we'll update this post when that happens. For now, sit tight and use pen and paper.
