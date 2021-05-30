With Ducati on home turf and on a roll, hopes are high for Jack Miller to make it three finishes in a row on the top of the podium as the riders prepare to battle it out on the Mugello Circuit. Don't miss a single lap with our guide to getting an Italian MotoGP 2021 live stream.

Miller's two wins — his first in five years — have pushed him to 4th in the standings, with fellow Ducati stars Francesco Bagnaia (2nd) Johann Zarco (3rd) ahead of him, and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo still the man to catch at the top of the table.

WIth last year's Italian GP having been cancelled, Quartararo has only raced once previously on this circuit and will be looking to improve upon his 10th place finish in 2019.

A Ducati rider has won each of the past three Italian GPs, but will that be the case this time out? One rider who'll be confident of shaking up that orthodoxy is Marc Marquez, with the Repsol Honda rider battling back after a nine-month injury lay-off and desperate to get back to winning ways.

Having won in all three classes at Mugello, the Spaniard is something of a specialist on the circuit and will be looking to go one better than his second-place finish on this track back in 2019.

Read on as we explain below how to get a MotoGP live stream for this week's Italian MotoGP.

MotoGP: Italian Grand Prix 2021: Where and when?

The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Mugello Circuit, Scarperia e San Piero, Tuscany, in Italy.

The Grand Prix starts at 2pm CEST local time. That makes it a 1pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and an 8am ET / 5am PT flag for those in the U.S., and 10pm AEST on Sunday night for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch the 2021 MotoGP: Italian Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Italy further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Italian Grand Prix but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

