A lot of news has come out from the U.S. ban on Huawei. It seems every week a new surprising revelation comes to light of how this ban is affecting tech companies or other industries. One of the most shocking is how the U.S. export ban affects companies outside of the U.S. doing business with Huawei.

Recently, Kevin Wolf wrote an alert explaining just how far-reaching the export ban actually is. Wolf is an international trade lawyer and former assistant secretary of commerce for export administration between 2010 and 2017, so he knows what he's talking about.

According to Wolf, the export ban not only applies to products and software that originate from the U.S., but also any product or software which contains more than a trivial amount of technology that originates from the U.S.

That's why we see companies such as ARM cutting ties with Huawei, despite being based in the UK and owned by a Japanese company. This can only mean that ARM uses more than a minimal amount of U.S. based technology and is subject to the export ban. Companies that fail to comply with the U.S. export ban could themselves become subject to it, so it is a high risk even for foreign companies.