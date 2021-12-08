What you need to know
- Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that he plans to introduce a chronological feed on the app.
- Instagram changed its feed algorithm back in 2016 to show posts it thinks users want to see.
- Mosseri defended Instagram's practices in a Senate hearing on Wednesday.
Instagram has been under quite a bit of hot water lately over its effects on users, but in the midst of it all, has introduced new features aimed at helping protect teens. On Wednesday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced during a Senate hearing that the company is working on bringing back the chronological feed to its app.
Mosseri made the announcement after U.S. Senator John Thune questioned him about whether Instagram would support giving users more control over their feeds.
"Senator, we believe in more transparency and accountability, and we believe in more control," Mosseri answered. "That's why we're currently working on a version of a chronological feed that we hope to launch next year..."
While the feature was mentioned somewhat in passing, it's a big deal for anyone who hasn't been a fan of Instagram's algorithmic feed, introduced in 2016. Mosseri explained earlier this year that Instagram replaced the app's original chronological feed because "people were missing 70% of all their posts in Feed, including almost half of posts from their close connections."
The feed has since been based on an algorithm that shows posts that it thinks you might want to see instead of what was posted most recently. So posts are generally shown based on their level of importance to the viewer, at least based on the images they like and who they interact with.
Still, many users have not been happy with the change, especially since Instagram introduced recommended posts from accounts users don't follow.
That said, there's no telling when the new feed will be available or even how it will be implemented since Mosseri called it "a version of a chronological feed." However, it sounds like Instagram will provide users with the option to change how their feed displays content.
Just this week, Instagram rolled out its new "Take a Break" feature for iOS and the best Android phones, aimed at alerting teens to step away from the app. The app is also preparing to introduce more parental controls in early 2022.
RCS vs. SMS vs. iMessage: What's the difference?
RCS, SMS, iMessage. All three share a piece of the texting pie in 2021, but why? Here's a closer look at what each brings to the table.
Android 12 is coming: Here's the latest info on when your phone will get it
Need to know which phones will get Android 12, when the betas will arrive, and when to expect the final release? Only a few manufacturers officially announced their release schedules, so we collected all the rumors and hard-to-find info to help you feel better prepared.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review: The new default
Samsung didn't change much about its winning formula with the Galaxy Buds 2, making them the new Android default.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services. Here's what you need to know to take advantage of this helpful feature!