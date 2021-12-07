Instagram on December 7 announced a bunch of new tools and features to ensure the safety of teens and young children on its app. The announcement comes just a day before CEO Adam Mosseri is set to testify before a Senate panel on Instagram's harmful effects on teens.

The new "Take A Break" feature is aimed at helping younger users make "informed decisions about how they're spending their time." Instagram will now ask users to take a break if they have been scrolling for a certain amount of time. It will also suggest users to set reminders to take more such breaks in the future, along with helpful tips on how to reflect and reset.