Facebook this week announced a new way for Instagram users to control the content they see in their Explore feed.

The new Sensitive Content Control is a new account setting that lets users filter out sensitive content from showing up in their feed.

While Facebook and Instagram have community guidelines that prevent uploading certain types of content, other sensitive content may still be allowed that doesn't necessarily break Instagram's policies. This is where the new controls come into play.

Users are presented with three options for filtering content, and it's set to "Limit" by default. This will present users with some photos or videos that may be deemed "upsetting or offensive." This may include images that are sexually suggestive or violent. The next option is "Limit Even More," which will present the user with fewer posts of this nature.

"Allow" will more or less open the floodgates to potentially sensitive content, although it should be noted that this setting is not available for users under the age of 18.