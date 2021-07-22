What you need to know
- Instagram has a new Sensitive Content Control for filtering content.
- Users can select from three different settings to limit or allow sensitive content.
- The new setting is limited for users under the age of 18.
Facebook this week announced a new way for Instagram users to control the content they see in their Explore feed.
The new Sensitive Content Control is a new account setting that lets users filter out sensitive content from showing up in their feed.
While Facebook and Instagram have community guidelines that prevent uploading certain types of content, other sensitive content may still be allowed that doesn't necessarily break Instagram's policies. This is where the new controls come into play.
Users are presented with three options for filtering content, and it's set to "Limit" by default. This will present users with some photos or videos that may be deemed "upsetting or offensive." This may include images that are sexually suggestive or violent. The next option is "Limit Even More," which will present the user with fewer posts of this nature.
"Allow" will more or less open the floodgates to potentially sensitive content, although it should be noted that this setting is not available for users under the age of 18.
To access the new setting on iOS or any of the best Android phones, navigate to Settings > Account > Sensitive Content Control.
"We believe people should be able to shape Instagram into the experience that they want," the company says. "Our hope is that this gives you more choice, another way to make Instagram work better for you."
Instagram recently rolled out additional options for users to better control their experience. This includes the ability to add personal pronouns to your Instagram profile and the ability to hide your Instagram like count.
Facebook notes that the new setting will not affect what appears in Direct Messages, but it will continue to remove content that goes against its community guidelines.
Wear OS 3.0 update confirmed for select smartwatches — with some caveats
Select Wear OS watch owners can rejoice that their smartwatches will receive the upcoming Wear OS 3.0 update, but there are a few things to keep in mind.
What we know about the upcoming God of War sequel (so far)
A sequel to the 2018 God of War has been revealed and the teaser indicates that Ragnarok is Coming. Here's what we know about God of War 2 on PS5 so far.
Motorola's Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100 lands in the US for $500
The Moto G100, which made its global debut earlier this year, is now available to purchase in the U.S.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!