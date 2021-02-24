Back in December, Instagram introduced a clutter-free version of its app for users in India, dubbed Instagram Lite. To provide a smooth experience to users even on low-end phones with limited storage, Instagram got rid of features like Reels, Shopping, and IGTV for the Lite version. However, Instagram has now rolled out a new update for the app, which adds a dedicated Reels tab.

The new feature allows you to watch short-format videos in the Reels tab, but you'll only be able to create Reels from the regular Instagram app. In case you don't see the Reels tab on your phone yet, you will have to download the latest update from the Play Store. While Instagram Lite is currently available only in India, Facebook plans to make it available in other developing markets in the future.

In a statement sent to XDA Developers regarding the update, Facebook said:

Now with this update, everyone using the Instagram Lite app in India will be able to view Reels with the Reels tab. This feature was expedited for India because of the traction Reels is seeing in India, and the early adoption of the new Instagram Lite app.

Even though the app is no longer quite as "Lite" as it was at launch, it still offers a fast and reliable Instagram experience. Instagram Lite weighs in at less than 2MB in size and supports nearly all popular Indian languages.