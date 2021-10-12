Instagram has started testing a new feature that will tell you "when something goes wrong on Instagram. The test will be limited to the U.S. and could go on for the next few months. Instagram might roll out the experiment more widely "if it makes sense to."

The next time Instagram experiences issues, you will receive a notification in your Activity Feed with details about the outage or technical issue. You'll also be notified once the issue has been resolved. However, Instagram warns that it won't be sending a notification each time there is an outage. Notifications will be sent to users only when it thinks if they could help make things clearer for its users.

Instagram is also rolling out a new tool called Account Status, a "one-stop shop to see what's happening with your account and content distribution." Initially, users will only be able to know whether their account is at risk of being disabled from the Account Status page.

In the coming months, Instagram plans to add more information to the tool, including how their content is being distributed and recommended across the platform. Users will also be able to submit an appeal from the Account Status page by hitting "Request a Review." More details about these new features will be shared over time.