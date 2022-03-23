Instagram finally brings back the chronological feed with two new modes

What you need to know

Instagram previously tested options to bring back the chronological feed.

The company announced that it is now officially rolling out the feature, consisting of two new feeds.

The new modes, "Following" and "Favorites," let users view the most recent posts from accounts they follow or star as favorites.

Instagram is finally bringing back the fan-favorite chronological feed, allowing users to view the latest posts from accounts they follow. The update was announced on Wednesday by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, and will include two new feeds that users can toggle between.

According to the blog post, these new feeds can be accessed from the top left corner of the Instagram app on iOS and Android phones. The first new feed, dubbed "Following," is fairly straightforward and will show the latest posts — in order — from the accounts that you follow. This differs from the main Instagram feed, which increasingly includes recommended posts from accounts that the app thinks you may like based on your activity and in no particular order.

The "Favorites" tab is more involved and requires users to hand-select accounts they want to keep closer tabs on. They can favorite up to 50 accounts, and posts from these accounts will be shown in chronological order in the "Favorites" tab and also appear higher in the main home feed.

(Image credit: Instagram)

It should be noted that accounts you mark as favorites won't be notified when you do, meaning your favorites list is private and for your eyes only. You can also edit this list any time you want.

Earlier this year, Instagram announced that it was testing these new feeds to give users more control over how they experience the app. This followed recent troubles that brought Instagram's effect on teens into question, which has been attributed to the app's algorithm displaying potentially harmful posts.

However, Mosseri has maintained that Instagram's algorithm is not harmful. On Wednesday, he stated that the main home feed would continue to show recommended posts while touting the benefits of Instagram's ranked feed.