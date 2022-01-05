Instagram starts testing new option to bring back chronological feed

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri took to Twitter to announce that tests are underway to bring the chronological feed back to the app. The announcement comes a month after Mosseri first talked about the changes in a Senate hearing.

The chronological feed won't be the new default, though. Instead, Instagram gives users the option to choose between three different views based on what they prefer to see on the app.

These views include Home, which functions the same as the app does in its current state, showing posts based on what Instagram thinks you would be interested in, regardless of whether or not you follow the accounts. Mosseri notes that "most people don't get through most of their feeds.

The nest is Favorites, which will show accounts that are starred as favorites, so you don't miss out on anything from these accounts. Finally, the Following view will be a chronological list of posts only from accounts you follow.

Testing Feed Changes 👀



We're starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

- Home

- Favorites

- Following



We hope to launch these soon. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

These changes are being announced as Instagram faces heat over its detrimental effects on teens and their mental health. Instagram has been called out over its recommendations, with users complaining that it directs teens to accounts that could contribute to a negative self-image.

Mosseri says that this new change will allow users to easily customize their view to their liking, which could help deter teens away from the harmful effects of Instagram's algorithm. Furthermore, Instagram has rolled out its "Take a Break" feature to nudge users away from the app after a certain amount of time.

The Instagram feed changes should be rolling out now and over the next couple of weeks as Instagram tests the experience. Mosseri hopes to roll out the "full experience" by the first half of the year. Instagram is also planning to introduce additional parental controls.