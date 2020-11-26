When it comes to finding the best Chromebook, there are a lot of things to consider, but with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, you don't have to sacrifice much. This ChromeOS tablet is the best option of its kind to date, and in our review, we gave it a score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. So when you can save $70 on one of the best Lenovo Chromebooks, you'll want to jump at the chance to get in on the action.

For this Black Friday deal, the retail price for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet normally comes in around $299. However, if you head over to Lenovo's website and enter the coupon code TURKEYDUET at checkout, the price comes down to just $229.99. Saving $60 on one of the best Chromebooks is nothing to snub your nose at, and if you've been on the fence, now's your chance to pounce. But you'll need to act quickly, as the deal will end once all of Lenovo's "ecoupons" have been claimed.

ChromeOS Tablet : Lenovo Chromebook Duet Whether you want to use it as a ChromeOS tablet or a traditional Chromebook, you can do either with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. Thanks to the included keyboard and kickstand, this makes for the perfect couch device, or portable productivity machine. $230 at Lenovo (w/ code TURKEYDUET)

Just by taking one look at the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, you'll understand why it's so popular that it's rarely in stock from your favorite retailers. The display measures in at 10.1 inches, while being powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. There are even dual speakers built-in so you can get somewhat of a surround sound experience while interacting with your new Chromebook tablet.

So you're already getting a great tablet, powered by ChromeOS, with access to all of the apps and games available from the Play Store. What else is there you could ask for? Well, those who plan to be productive will thoroughly enjoy the included detachable keyboard. Although it's not the most stable keyboard in the world, having one in the box without needing to go and spring for one separately just adds onto the fantastic value proposition offered by the Duet.