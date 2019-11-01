On October 7, Hulu announced it was finally adding downloads for offline viewing to its app. Unfortunately, this feature would roll out to iOS users first and Android users would have to wait. That's something we have become accustomed to as Android users, although it's still a bitter pill to swallow.

Fortunately for us, Hulu didn't keep Android users waiting too long and downloads are now available for Hulu subscribers. In case you missed it when Hulu first announced offline downloads, it comes with some caveats.

The first being that you must be subscribed to the more expensive $11.99 ad-free plan. Next, you can only download up to 25 things over five different devices, and you'll have to watch them within 30 days. Also, anything you've downloaded will expire 48 hours after you've started watching it. However, you will have the option to renew it if the title is still available at that time.