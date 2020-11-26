All the best Black Friday deals are beginning to go live now that Thanksgiving is finally here, though one that really rises above the rest this year comes courtesy of Hulu. Similar to an offer only available during last year's Cyber Monday sale, Hulu is giving customers a chance to sign up and score a year of service at an amazing low price.

Normally, Hulu's base tier is priced at $5.99 per month, though thanks to this year's Black Friday sale, new and eligible returning customers can sign up for just $1.99 monthly and lock in that price for 12 months! This limited time offer means you'll be paying just $24 for an entire year of access to Hulu and saving nearly $50 during that period. Hulu gives you the ability to cancel your subscription at any time with no penalty, so if you find you're no longer using your membership, you can end the subscription prematurely. This deal ends November 30, so be sure to sign up soon!