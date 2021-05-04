If you're in the mood for a good scare, Hulu is the place to go. Whether you want to stream your favorite classic horror film, check out a Hulu original, or find something spooky that you've never seen before, Hulu has options. Here's a roundup of some of the best horror on Hulu right now.

Blockbuster horror on Hulu As part of its horror collection, Hulu offers a ton of scream-worthy films that did big numbers at the box office. Here's a roundup of some of the biggest horror films on Hulu right now. Blair Witch (2016)

The third film in the Blair Witch horror franchise, Blair Witch is a movie-within-a-movie that follows college student James Donahue, who ventures into Maryland's Black Hills Forest with his friends to uncover the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of James' sister Heather. Child's Play (2019)

A remake of the 1988 film of the same title, Child's Play features Mark Hammill as the voice of the murderous Chuky, a high-tech doll who becomes self-aware and starts killing people. The film also stars Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, and Brian Tyree Henry. Parasite (2019)

Parasite tells the story of a poor Korean family who scheme to infiltrate the home of a wealthy family by posing as unrelated and highly qualified employees. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the film is a four-time Oscar winner. Pet Sematary (2019)

Directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, the latest adaptation of Stephen King's Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed, who relocates with his wife Rachel and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine. Things take a spooky turn when the family discovers a mysterious animal burial ground hidden in the woods behind their new home. Supernatural horror on Hulu Horror fans looking to get spooked will want to check out Hulu's selection of supernatural horror films. Here are a few of the best horror films on Hulu that are heavy on the haunting. 28 Weeks Later (2007)

The sequel to the 2002 film 28 Days Later, 28 Weeks Later depicts the efforts of NATO military forces to salvage a safe zone in London following the original outbreak of the Rage Virus in the first film. The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

The Haunting in Connecticut follows the fictional Campbell family, who move into a former mortuary and soon become haunted by violent and traumatic events from supernatural forces occupying the house. Lights Out (2016)

Lights Out stars Teresa Palmer and Gabriel Batemen as a pair of siblings who are terrorized by a malevolent spirit that is attached to their mother (Maria Bello) and only appears in the dark. Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Set 18 years before the events of the first film, Paranormal Activity 3 uses "found" home video footage from the '80s to tell the story of sisters Katie and Kristi, who befriend an invisible entity living inside their home. Thrillers on Hulu Are you looking for a horror film that's less bump in the night and more run for your life? Thankfully, Hulu offers a variety of horror films that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Here they are. Crawl (2019)

Directed by Alexandre Aja, Crawl stars Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper as a daughter and father who are hunted by alligators after becoming trapped in their home during a Category 5 hurricane in Florida. The Postcard Killings (2020)

The Postcard Killings stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a New York City detective who is investigating the death of his daughter in London when he discovers the existence of a serial killer. The Prodigy (2019)

The Prodigy follows a young boy named Miles, who is celebrated by his parents when he starts to show signs of rapid development and extreme intelligence. As Miles nears his eighth birthday, however, his behavior becomes increasingly violent. Run (2020)

A wild psychological thriller, Run tells the story of a homeschooled teenager named Chloe, who begins to suspect that her mother, Diane (Sarah Paulson), is keeping a dark and dangerous secret from her. Horror comedies on Hulu Hulu also has a collection of horror films that are equal parts funny and scary. With that in mind, here are some of the best horror-comedy movies on Hulu right now. The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Directed by Drew Goddard, The Cabin in the Woods follows a group of college students who retreat to a remote forest cabin where they fall victim to backwoods zombies who are being manipulated by technicians operating out of an underground facility. Crawlers (2020)

Set on Saint Patrick's Day, Crawlers follow three unlikely friends as they join forces to save their college town from a vicious horde of body-hopping aliens. The Hulu original film stars Jude Demorset (Star), Giorgia Whigham, and Olivia Liang (Kung Fu). Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988)

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark finds Cassandra Peterson reprising her role as the titular horror-movie hostess, who ends up turning a puritanical community on its head when she arrives in town to claim her inheritance. Wrinkles the Clown (2019)

Wrinkles the Clown is a documentary comedy horror about a real-life clown in Naples, Florida, who is hired by parents to scare and prank their misbehaving children. The film came about after a mysterious video featuring the clown in action was posted on YouTube in 2015 and went viral. Hulu has horror for everyone Hulu's horror section offers a variety of scream-worthy films for all types of horror fans. If you're interested in checking out the latest box office horror hit, than Parasite or Child's Play might be the right pick for you. Alternatively, 28 Weeks Later and Paranormal Activity 3 will bring the monsters right to your living room. Meanwhile, thrillers like Run and The Prodigy will tap into the dark parts of human psychology that you might want to forget. And if you're a horror fan that needs the payoff of a good laugh, Hulu has you covered with the likes of The Cabin in the Woods or Elvira: Mistress of Dark. If you're not already subscribing to Hulu, you can signup for a Hulu free trial right now. After that, all you need to do is log in, grab some popcorn and a friend, and get ready for a spooky night on the couch.