Since launching in October 2007, Hulu has established itself as one of the most versatile and affordable streaming services. Now owned by Disney, the platform has expanded to offer a variety of subscription plans and live channels, among other perks. Whether you're interested in trying Hulu or Hulu with Live TV or want to justify your current streaming commitments, we've got all the details. Here's everything you need to know about Hulu and Hulu with Live TV.

What is Hulu? Hulu is one of the leading streaming services on the market right now, offering access to thousands of hours of live and on-demand series and movies, with and without commercials. With a variety of subscription plans, add-ons, and bundles, as well as a Hulu with Live TV option featuring curated channels and live sports coverage, Hulu may just be the platform for you. How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu offers three different plans, as well as a bundle option through Disney+ that also includes access to ESPN+. Hulu's cheapest and most popular plan is the ad-supported tier, which costs $6 per month. That plan allows streaming on two devices simultaneously and provides access to Hulu's entire on-demand catalog with limited ad interruption. The next level Hulu (No Ads) tier costs $12 per month and gives access to Hulu's entire on-demand media library with "no ad interruptions." The platform's most expensive tier is Hulu with Live TV, which is available for $65 per month and includes 65-plus live channels in addition to the standard Hulu media library. You can also upgrade this plan to Hulu (No Ads) with Live TV for $71 a month. Hulu's ad-supported plan is also offered as part of a bundle through Disney+. For just $13 per month, subscribers can stream endless movies, shows, and sports from Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. The Disney Bundle is also available with Hulu (No Ads) for $19 per month and with Hulu with Live TV for $72 a month. In which countries is Hulu available? While Hulu currently offers plans in the United States only, it's believed that the Disney-owned streaming service plans to expand internationally in the future. Specifically, Hulu's on-demand media library is currently available in all U.S. states and territories, as well as on U.S. military bases around the world. Hulu + Live TV is currently only available in the 50 United States. What devices support Hulu? While the latest version of Hulu and Hulu with Live TV are available on most devices, there are a handful of products that still feature the "classic" Hulu app, which means you won't have access to live TV, select Premium Add-ons or new features. These devices include the 3rd Generation Apple TV and select models of LG TVs and Blu-ray players, Samsung TVs and Blu-ray players, Sony TVs and Blu-ray players, VIZIO TVs, and TiVo, Roku, and Roku Stick. With that in mind, here's the full list of devices that are currently compatible with Hulu in some capacity.

Platform Hulu Hulu + Live TV Android phones and tablets ✔️ ✔️ Android TV (select models) ✔️ ✔️ Apple TV (4th generation or later) ✔️ ✔️ Chromecast ✔️ ✔️ Echo Show ✔️ ✔️ Fire Tablets ✔️ ✔️ Fire TV and Fire TV Stick ✔️ ✔️ iPhones and iPads ✔️ ✔️ LG TV (select models) ✔️ ✔️ Nintendo Switch ✔️ ✔️ Mac and PC browsers/apps ✔️ ✔️ PlayStation 3 ✔️ ❌ Roku (select models) ✔️ ✔️ Samsung TV (select models) ✔️ ✔️ VIZIO SmartCast TVs ✔️ ✔️ Xbox ✔️ ✔️ Xfinity Flex Streaming TV Box ✔️ ❌ Xfinity X1 TV Boxes ✔️ ❌

It should be noted that, while PlayStation 3 and Xfinity devices support the Hulu app and include access to the Hulu streaming library, live programming is not currently available. However, unlike the Xfinity devices, PlayStation 3 includes access to various add-ons. What shows and movies are on Hulu?

Hulu on-demand Hulu's on-demand media library boasts a rotating roster of shows and classic movies from networks such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, FX, ESPN, AMC, Crunchyroll, 20th Century, and Disney, including the entire run of series like Modern Family and The Mindy Project. The platform also boasts an award-winning lineup of Hulu Originals series and limited series. Current Hulu Originals include The Handmaid's Tale, The Great, Ramy, Pen15, and Shrill. Among the trending limited series streaming now on Hulu are Normal People, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Act. Hulu + Live TV The Hulu with Live tier also offers a collection of live channels featuring sports coverage, breaking news, and current shows. While available channels vary slightly depending on where you live, channels available in most locations include ABC, CBS, The CW, FOX, NBC, SyFy, TCM, TNT, USA, Lifetime, and CNN. Add-ons

You can also enhance your Hulu with Live TV membership by adding one of four premium networks to your plan or selecting the Entertainment and Español Add-ons. For an extra $8 a month, the Entertainment bundle adds the American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, Great American Country, Lifetime Movies, and Science to your channel collection. The Español bundle costs $5 per month and adds CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, History en Español, and NBC Universo. The fees for each available premium network -- HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and STARZ -- vary from $9 to $15 depending on the network you choose. Hulu also offers the Enhanced Cloud DVR and Unlimited Screens Add-ons, which increase storage and the number of devices you can stream on simultaneously. Each of those add-ons is available for an additional $10 a month. Hulu account limits, profiles and parental controls All three tiers of Hulu permit streaming to two devices simultaneously, as well as allow for up to six separate profiles per account. As mentioned above, the Unlimited Screens Add-on allows subscribers to stream on an unlimited number of devices at home, plus up to three on the go, for an extra fee. Unfortunately, that add-on is only accessible to subscribers of the Hulu with Live TV or Hulu (No Ads) with Live TV plan and is restricted when watching content through one of the premium network add-ons. That means viewers sharing one account can only stream Premium Add-on content from a total of five screens at one time. Regarding parental controls, Hulu gives subscribers the ability to create a Kids Profile, ensuring that viewers using that profile can only search and watch kid-friendly content available in the Kids hub. You can also contact Hulu to adjust the age setting for the entire account, which will block mature content across all profiles connected to the account. Try Hulu for free! Hulu encourages potential subscribers to try out its service for free for one month or one week, depending on which plan you select. If you choose to try the ad-supported tier or the Hulu tier without commercials through Hulu's free trial, you'll receive the service for free for one month. If you select the Hulu with Live TV option, your free trial will last one week.