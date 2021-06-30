Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leak RenderSource: 91Mobiles

  • More press renders of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 have leaked online.
  • The latest renders show the upcoming foldable flagship in three color options: Black, Green, and Pink.
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be Samsung's first foldable phone to have S Pen support.

Yesterday, we got our best look yet at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3. A bunch of press renders showing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from every angle have now leaked, courtesy of 91Mobiles.

The renders suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is going to be offered in three color options at launch — Black, Green, and Pink. Interestingly, all three color variants of the phone appear to have a matte finish.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leak Render Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leak Render Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leak Render Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leak Render Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leak Render Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leak Render

Source: 91Mobiles

As you can see in the renders above, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with an under-display selfie camera on the top-right corner. The phone's cover display, on the other hand, has a hole-punch camera similar to Samsung's best Android phones. On the back of the phone, we see a triple-camera array with an LED flash. The right side of the phone houses a fingerprint sensor, along with the volume rocker buttons.

One of the biggest selling points of the upcoming foldable will be S Pen support, although it isn't clear if the stylus will be bundled with the phone or if buyers will have to purchase it separately. Just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, however, the Z Fold 3 won't have a dedicated slot to store the S Pen.

Although the key specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 haven't been revealed yet, rumors suggest the phone will have a 7.55-inch inner screen and a 6.23-inch cover display. Unlike last year's Galaxy Z Fold 2, both displays on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, we expect the foldable flagship to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will likely break cover at Samsung's next Unpacked event, which could be held sometime early next month.

