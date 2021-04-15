Amazon's newest deal of the day includes a huge sale from Anker featuring tons of devices all up to 39% off their regular prices. There are plenty of good options in this sale, so what you get will really depend on what you need. Be sure to check out all the possible options, and remember that these deals expire at the end of the day.

If you need some charging cables, there are two kinds on sale here. One is a 10-foot USB-C to USB-A cable that's on sale for $10.99 from a regular price of $15.99. That's a nice $5 discount and the lowest direct price drop on this particular cable that we've ever seen.

These 10 foot cables are great if you need some flexibility while you charge, like while you're sitting on the couch or laying in bed. Plus, Anker's cable is constructed with a bulletproof fiber that can withstand 25,000 bends so it will be around for a long time.

You could also go with this Powerline+ 3-pack of USB-C to USB-A cables that's down to $13.19 from a $19 street price. Another great deal, and in this 3-pack you'll get one 3-foot, one 6-foot, and one 10-foot cable. It offers you some variety on where you can charge up.

Save $14 on the Anker PowerCore Play 6K mobile game controller today. This device combines a portable charger with an ergonomic gamepad so you can play games with more precision and without draining your phone's battery. It even has a built-in fan to reduce heat while you play, and Anker covers the controller with an 18-month warranty.

Other items on sale include a 6-outlet power strip and surge protector, USB-C wall chargers, and the PowerWave 10 dual wireless charging pad. Check out all the ways you can save before this big event ends.